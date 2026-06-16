Internet reacts after PM Modi picks Allu Arjun’s AA23 track for Slovakia post: 'Song suits the vibe of our PM'

A recent social media post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Slovakia became the subject of widespread discussion online, not only for its diplomatic significance but also for its choice of background music.

PM Modi uses AA23 theme for his latest post The Prime Minister, who was on an official visit to Slovakia, shared photographs and video clips from a ceremony in which he was conferred with the country’s highest state honour. However, many social media users quickly noticed that the soundtrack accompanying the post was the “23 Theme” from the forthcoming Allu Arjun-starrer AA23.

Sharing the picture, PM Modi wrote, “Honoured to receive The Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia. @peter_pellegrini (sic).”

The track, composed by music director Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Hector Salamanca, had already generated considerable attention among fans when it was released on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

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Its appearance in an official post by the Prime Minister added a new dimension to the conversation, prompting enthusiastic responses from fans of the Telugu superstar.

Internet reacts to the song selection Comment sections across platforms were soon flooded with reactions, with many users expressing surprise at the unexpected crossover between politics and popular culture.

One user wrote, “We got Modiji using Anirudh music in his post before GTA VI😂 (sic)”.

Another commented, “The song of AA23 🔥🔥 🔥🔥 @alluarjunonline @anirudhofficial 👏 (sic)”.

Others focused on the suitability of the music choice, posting messages such as “Song selection 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 (sic)” and “Song suits the vibe of our PM 🔥🧡 (sic)”.

A further reaction read, “Modi ji using trending songs 😭🫠✨ (sic)”.

Several fans also responded by sharing GIFs and clips from Allu Arjun’s films, turning the comments section into an impromptu celebration of the actor’s growing national popularity.

Why was PM Modi in Slovakia? The post itself commemorated a significant diplomatic milestone. In a special ceremony, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini conferred upon Prime Minister Modi “The Order of the White Double Cross, First Class”, Slovakia’s highest state honour.

According to official statements, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the President, government and people of Slovakia for the recognition. Accepting the award, Modi said the honour belonged to the 1.4 billion people of India and reflected the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia.

He further described the award as a symbol of the warmth, trust and goodwill shared by the two nations and expressed hope that future generations would continue strengthening bilateral ties.

Allu Arjun, Lokesh Kanagaraj's work fronts The unexpected inclusion of the AA23 theme has meanwhile added to the expectation surrounding the film. The project marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of India’s most prominent contemporary directors. Production on the film is currently underway, with details about the project still being closely guarded.

For many fans, the use of the track in such a high-profile post effectively served as another boost for a film that has already generated substantial excitement despite remaining largely under wraps.

Apart from AA23, Kanagaraj is also set to appear in a leading role in DC (Devadas Chandra), where he will portray the leading role as Devadas, while Wamiqa Gabbi will play Chandra.

Allu Arjun, who was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rule, is also expected to feature in Raaka, in which he will reportedly star alongside Deepika Padukone.