Internet reacts as Robert Downey Jr. turns Doctor Doom in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday trailer debut

Marvel Studios has revealed the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday during its presentation at CinemaCon, offering an early look at the next major instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel Unveils Avengers: Doomsday Trailer at CinemaCon Marvel Studios has unveiled the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, marking a major shift in its ongoing cinematic storyline, with Robert Downey Jr. appearing as Doctor Doom. The footage was shown during a closed presentation at CinemaCon, where it received a standing ovation from attendees.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 18 December 2026. The trailer signals a turning point in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, placing Doctor Doom at the centre of the unfolding Multiverse Saga.

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The footage reportedly opened with narration shared between Doom and Thor, setting the tone for a large-scale conflict. Viewers described Doom as visibly scarred and masked throughout, with a voice and accent distinct from Downey Jr.’s earlier portrayal of Tony Stark.

“Avengers Doomsday trailer has Doom & Thor narrating. RDJ has an accent & sounds nothing like Tony. Doom has the mask on the whole time & Thor is assembling all the heroes. We see Avengers vs X-Men. Thor vs Doom. It ends with Steve joining the fight & reuniting with Thor (sic),” one attendee said.

Scenes shown during the presentation included Thor facing off against Doom, alongside glimpses of a bearded Steve Rogers returning with Mjolnir. The trailer also featured several crossover moments, including Professor X identifying multiversal threats and Shang-Chi encountering Gambit.

The footage further hinted at the involvement of the X-Men and the assembly of the Fantastic Four, suggesting a wider integration of characters previously separate from the main Avengers storyline. The scale of the visuals and character appearances points to one of Marvel’s most expansive films to date.

Security at the event remained tight, with no official footage released publicly. Attempts to record or leak the trailer were reportedly prevented. “For anyone hoping for the DOOMSDAY trailer to be leaked, security came down hard & took a few ppl away who tried to record. Security here is unmatched (sic),” another attendee said.

Early reactions from those present indicated strong interest in the project’s direction. “Yes, the Avengers Doomsday trailer lives up to the hype. We saw a full two minute trailer. It holds nothing back (sic),” a viewer said, describing the scale and pace of the preview.

The film’s announcement and trailer debut have triggered widespread discussion online, particularly around Downey Jr.’s return to the franchise in a radically different role. Known for portraying Iron Man over more than a decade, his casting as Doctor Doom marks a notable shift in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s character landscape.