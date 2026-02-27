Man slaps woman '30-40 times' in public park, Internet says 'stop normalising toxic relationships' | Video

A shocking video has emerged on social media, reportedly from the national capital, showing a man verbally and physically assaulting a woman who is believed to be his girlfriend. The incident, which reportedly took place at Swarn Jayanti Park, also known as Japanese Park, has gained significant attention online, triggering a debate on toxic relationships.

The clip, which has now gone viral, was recorded by a man who was strolling in the park during the altercation. In the video, the man can be heard saying:

"I had come to the park for a walk and was sitting on a bench behind them. I was watching them. This man has been hitting his girlfriend for some time. She has already been slapped 30-40 times.”

As seen in the video, the man, visibly furious, is shouting at the woman, who is seated on a bench beside him. Within moments, the situation turns violent. As his anger intensified, he stood up and slapped the woman.

The person recording further adds, “Now see, they are in such a toxic relationship; they have been fighting and arguing for so long. He was hitting her very hard, and everyone around was watching. I was forced to record the video.”

Here’s how social media users reacted The video has evoked a wide range of reactions online, with several users condemning the man’s behaviour and highlighting concerns around toxic relationships.

One user commented, “The most shocking part? How many people just walk by. Witnessing a woman get slapped 30-40 times and only having one person record is a heartbreaking reflection of our society. This isn’t a “private matter" between a couple; it’s a violent assault. We have to stop normalising “toxic" relationships when they are clearly criminal behaviour."

Another said, “Real men don’t raise their hands

on women. If you can’t handle your emotions, you don’t deserve a relationship. Violence isn’t love, it is weakness. Real masculinity is protecting her in public and respecting her in private."

“The fact that girl is sitting there, taking slaps from him, makes me so angry. Dammit are you glued to the bench. Have some respect for yourself and leave. People who love you don’t hit you. Abusers always escalate, and this man is f***** abuse," someone else sharply wrote.

An individual demanded, “Please report this person."

A user also tagged the official account of Delhi Police and said, “For your action against violence in public. He is assaulting her so badly."

(This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)