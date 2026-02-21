Internet’s favourite monkey Punch made an IKEA plush toy go viral — Here’s what it costs

The internet’s latest emotional obsession — Punch, the baby monkey who captured hearts worldwide — has also turned an unlikely object into a global bestseller: an orange orangutan plush toy from Swedish furniture giant IKEA.

What is Punch’s orange plush? The soft toy, now instantly recognisable across social media, is part of the company’s popular DJUNGELSKOG series, and fans are now rushing to find out exactly where it comes from and how much it costs.

Punch, a young Japanese macaque living at the Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo, became a viral sensation after videos showed him clinging tightly to a stuffed orangutan for comfort.

The monkey had been abandoned by his mother shortly after birth in July 2025, leaving zoo caretakers searching for ways to help him cope with anxiety and loneliness. Punch‑kun — as he is affectionately known online — soon formed a deep attachment to the plush toy, which keepers introduced as a substitute source of emotional security.

According to zoo officials, Punch struggled to socialise with other monkeys initially and showed signs of isolation. The orangutan plush helped recreate the physical comfort young macaques normally receive from their mothers, allowing him to cling, play and sleep while slowly adjusting to life in the troop. Images of the tiny monkey hugging the toy quickly spread online, drawing massive public sympathy and even increasing visitor numbers at the zoo.

More about the plushie As the story went viral globally, viewers began asking a simple question: where did the toy come from? The answer surprised many. The plush is the DJUNGELSKOG orangutan — a soft toy sold by IKEA as part of its wildlife-themed children’s range. Designed to be huggable and flexible, the toy features long arms that allow it to “hang” or cling, mirroring how real apes move through trees.

The DJUNGELSKOG line itself has become one of IKEA’s most recognisable plush collections worldwide, alongside other internet-famous toys such as its shark plush. The orangutan version measures roughly 66 cm in length and is made primarily from polyester fibres, with embroidered facial features designed for safety and durability.

Following Punch’s sudden fame, IKEA even acknowledged the viral moment. Company representatives visited the zoo and donated multiple plush toys so the young macaque would always have a companion available. The gesture further fuelled online affection for both Punch and the toy, with fans nicknaming it “Oran-Mama”.

So how much does the now-famous plushie cost? In the United States, the DJUNGELSKOG orangutan typically retails for about $19.99 (roughly ₹1,650), making it a relatively affordable purchase despite its viral status. The pricing has been widely cited in international coverage following Punch’s story.

In India, availability varies by store and stock, but listings on IKEA India show the soft toy priced at around ₹842 for certain variants, though prices can differ depending on size and regional availability. Online resellers sometimes list higher prices due to demand created by the viral trend.

View full Image Here's how much it costs in IKEA India.

The surge in interest highlights a familiar internet phenomenon: a heartfelt animal story transforming an everyday object into a cultural symbol. For many viewers, Punch’s bond with the plush represents resilience and emotional healing rather than just a cute viral moment.

Videos of the monkey carrying the toy everywhere — eating, resting and exploring with it — have resonated deeply with audiences who see echoes of childhood comfort objects and attachment.

Animal behaviour experts note that surrogate objects are sometimes used in rehabilitation settings when young animals lose maternal care. In Punch’s case, caretakers say the toy has helped him gradually integrate into the monkey troop, suggesting he may eventually rely on it less as his confidence grows.