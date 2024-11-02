Internet’s favourite squirrel, Peanut euthanised after being seized by New York state officials: Here’s why

  • Peanut, a squirrel with a large social media following, was euthanized after being seized by New York officials.

Livemint
Published2 Nov 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Peanut, the squirrel was seized by officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation in New York.
Peanut, the squirrel was seized by officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation in New York. (AP)

Internet sensation Peanut, the squirrel with a huge fan following, was euthanised after the New York state authorities seized it after a raid on his caretaker's home last week, reported AP.

The officials from the New York Department of Environment Protection seized the squirrel and a raccoon called Fred from Mark Longo’s residence near Pennsylvania after receiving anonymous complaints.

After being seized by the officials, both the animals were euthanised so that they could be tested for rabies. The Environment Department and Chemung County Department of Health confirmed the death of Peanut on Friday, the report said.

 

“On Oct. 30, DEC seized a raccoon and squirrel sharing a residence with humans, creating the potential for human exposure to rabies. In addition, a person involved with the investigation was bitten by the squirrel. To test for rabies, both animals were euthanized,” the report said citing a statement. 

“The animals are being tested for rabies and anyone who has been in contact with these animals is strongly encouraged to consult their physician,” it added.

 

Peanut, the squirrel, became an internet sensation and garnered thousands of followers on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms after Longo, who runs an animal sanctuary, took him after its mother was hit by a car seven years ago.

There are several videos on Instagram where Peanut is playing with Longo, eating waffles, and jumping through hoops.

 

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Longo expressed his sorrow.

“RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life. Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and the world. I’m sorry I failed you but thank you for everything . Yall we desperately need your help. Help us raise the money to fight this and help@pnuts_freedom_farm continue to help animals like peanut,” he wrote.

 

In April 2023, Longo and his wife, Daniela started d P’Nuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary. Currently, it has 300 animals including horses, goats and alpacas, Longo, according to a report by AP.

First Published:2 Nov 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsInternet’s favourite squirrel, Peanut euthanised after being seized by New York state officials: Here’s why

