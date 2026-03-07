Internet’s viral ‘laughing boy’ achieves real-life win with Class 10 success: Who is he?

A smiling face that once made the internet laugh has returned to the spotlight, but this time for a far more meaningful reason. Arun Kumar, the young boy whose cheerful laugh became a popular meme online, is now being praised for reaching a personal milestone that many never expected.

How did Arun Kumar become a viral meme? Many people first noticed Arun Kumar after a short 15-second clip of him laughing during a tea break appeared on social media. The video was posted by his employer, truck driver Nehru, during a casual moment while they were resting on a journey.

Arun’s joyful laugh quickly caught people’s attention. His natural expression of happiness spread widely online and soon turned into one of the internet’s most shared laughing memes.

Millions watched the clip and enjoyed the moment, but very few knew the real story behind the boy in the video.

What struggles did Arun face growing up? According to Humans of Bombay, Arun had faced serious hardships during his childhood. While the world used his laugh to end jokes and memes, the reality behind his smile was far more challenging.

Arun was only 10 years old when he had to drop out of school while studying in Class 4. His family struggled with poverty, leaving him with no choice but to begin working instead of continuing his education.

Around that time, Nehru hired him as a truck cleaner. Arun travelled with him on long routes, helping with daily tasks while living the life of a helper on the road.

Ironically, when his video became popular online, Arun could not even read the comments people were writing about him. The boy whose smile was being celebrated by millions was still unable to read or understand the praise coming his way.

That moment made Nehru realise something important.

Nehru himself had once been forced to drop out of college to support his family. Seeing people appreciate Arun online made him think deeply about the boy’s future. He decided Arun should not remain trapped in the same cycle.

How did a truck driver become Arun’s mentor? From that moment, Nehru stepped in not just as a boss but as a mentor. He bought books for Arun, paid for his exam fees and handled the process of registering him for the Class 10 board examination as a private candidate.

Slowly, their truck turned into a small classroom on wheels. During long drives and tea breaks, Nehru began teaching Arun the alphabet and basic mathematics.

While the internet remembered Arun as a 15-second laughing meme, he was quietly trying to rebuild the education he had once lost.

What milestone has Arun achieved now? Months of dedication and patience followed. Arun continued studying while working, determined to make the most of the opportunity he had been given.