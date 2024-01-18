Investing in the stock market is a risk and investors have a very fair idea about this. Few people invest directly, while others choose trading platforms like Zerodha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the latest, one of the investors Kartik Gupta took to X and said he is quitting trading as he is tired of losses and cannot recover. Adding more, he even mentioned that it has become a cycle and the same thing happens every 3-4 months.

He wrote on 10 January, "After having 3-4 years of continuous losses, I have finally decided to give up on #trading. FOR ME, NIFTY AND MARKETS WERE LIKE MY FAVOURITE THING. Today, I GIVE UP ON MY FAVOURITE THING. I TRIED TO HELP YOU ALL. ALWAYS TOLD ALL OF YOU THAT TRADING IS SO TOUGH IF YOU ARE NOT DISCIPLINED." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added, "If you don’t know how to do money management/ you are not disciplined, then markets are not for you," and added, "I don’t know how to recover from failure everywhere."

On receiving an account closure request, Zerodha mailed Kartik, and said, "This request will be processed at our end within 72 hours. While this request is under processing you will not be able to login to our platforms. The closure information email will be sent to you once this process is completed." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reacting to Kartik's long tweets, renowned trade investor Basant Maheshwari tried to console the depressed investor and said not to lose heart.

He wrote, "Hey Kartik, I don’t know you and this post just landed on my timeline. It takes bravery and immense courage to accept defeat. I am sure this will only help you move ahead."

Adding more, Maheshwari wrote, “It’s ok to lose a battle as long as you win the war! All I can say is that ‘Paisa Share Bazaar se Banta Hai’! Wishing you all the best." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, on 18 January, reports arrived that Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's two firms – Kamath Associates and NKSquared – will invest ₹50 crore each at Nazara Technologies, and their combined stake will increase from 2.53 percent to 3.93 percent.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!