Satirical post by Shankar Sharma on post-election opportunities for political parties. Users respond with humor, admiration, and curiosity about his predictions.

In a satirical post, ace investor Shankar Sharma jokingly suggested that he is “available" for MP trading after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, with a demand for a 30% cut. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Sharma wrote, “Mil Gaya,Mil Gaya!!!Har desh waasi ka purana luta hua Rs.15 Lakh/per head wala Khazana ,MIL GAYA!! (We found it, we found it! The long-lost treasure of Rs. 15 lakhs per head promised to every citizen has been discovered!)."

He added, “After deep dives in Maldives!! HUGE loot available now to all political parties for: post election M&A/High frequency MP trading. My cut :30%. Parties:DM me. (T & C Apply)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to the post, one user suggested, "Should have gone to Lakshadweep, right?" Another commenter remarked, “Paranoid."

Netizens react to Shankar Sharma's post on X.

A different user expressed admiration, stating, “Boss! Seeing you at 60 with such energy, intelligence, and physical fitness - ENVY is the word!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, someone else inquired, “Sir, what's your prediction for June 4th?"

Another user humorously quipped, “After the BCG scam, are you planning to scam and loot people and parties?"

Before the 2014 general elections, Narendra Modi had promised that ₹15 lakhs would be deposited into every individual's account in the country. The opposition has frequently criticized the BJP-led Centre for such statements, dismissing them as mere rhetoric or 'jumla'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the ongoing election season, numerous political leaders have been observed switching parties and affiliating with the BJP. In April, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged during an interview with India Today TV that the BJP had offered Congress MLAs “ ₹50 crore" to defect to the saffron party.

The first two phases of elections were held on April 19 and 26. Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases. The remaining phases will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Voters for all seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections will be counted on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!