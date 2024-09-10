iPhone 16 Launch: Netizens share mixed reaction, ‘no longer impressed…’

Apple unveiled its iPhone 16 series at the 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9. The Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled four new iPhone models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new iPhone is built for generative artificial intelligence as it seeks to boost sales and show it is keeping up in the technology race. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After its launch, users too have expressed mixed reactions online. Some expressed disappointment, expecting more than just the "biggest display and thinnest design." Another user found it amusing how people were excited about the new camera button, noting that the Lock Screen shortcut had been overlooked for years.

Reactions on iPhone 16 launch One user said, "Thought we'd get a new generation this year and not "Biggest display and thinnest design ever"

Another user commented, "People are losing it over the iPhone 16 camera button like they've been ignoring the Lock Screen shortcut for years. "

Some other added, "The camera button is making me cackle"

Another user joked, "You know you've matured when you're no longer impressed by the new #iPhone16"

“Hardware vs. Software. Which 'weighs' more? The shortcomings that the iPhone 16 has against its competitors are overcome by the piece of the operating system that is iOS."