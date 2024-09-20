iPhone 16 launch: Social media erupts with reactions, ‘Ameero ka Dmart’, ‘actors hired by Apple’ as long queues emerge

iPhone 16: Social media platforms have been abuzz with the launch of Apple's iPhone 16 today, September 20, 2024. Long queues of people were spotted outside Apple's first store in India, in Mumbai's BKC area.

As visuals of the queues emerged, netizens have been posting hilarious comments, that have taken the social media platform X by a storm.

One user posted that all the people waiting for the phone are actors that have been hired by Apple. Meanwhile, another user questioned “ Who says money is not there in India?”

Netizens further compared the Apple stores to DMart, India's popular retail chain. “ Apple Store is like Ameero ka Dmart(DMart for rich people) during iPhone Launches :P,” posted an user on X. One user further resorted to a subtle dig, by stating that such long queues are not seen for voting during the Lok Sabha elections.

‘Waiting for 21 hours’ Speaking to ANI, one customer said that he had been waiting for 21 hours in queue to purchase the latest iPhone model. “I have been standing in the queue for the last 21 hours. I have been here since 11 AM yesterday and I will be the first one to enter the store today at 8 AM. I am very excited today...The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is absolutely new...Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours,” the Apple user said.

All about iPhone 16 Indian customers can purchase the new iPhone 16 models from a variety of platforms, including Apple’s official online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital. Additionally, Apple’s official retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai, along with authorized resellers, are offering the devices.

Also Read | iPhone 16 hits stores today! All you need to know