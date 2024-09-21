In a surprising twist at the launch of the iPhone 16 in Mumbai, one man received his phone via quick-commerce delivery while hundreds queued for hours, as the incident sparked a flurry of social media reactions.

iPhone 16: Videos of long queues, with people waiting as long as 21 hours for Apple's latest model of iPhone have been doing the rounds on social media. While hundreds waited, one customer got the phone delivered online within minutes right outside the Apple store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex.

The quick flash of events has got numerous netizens posting hilarious reactions on social media, with many lamenting for the numerous hours they had to wait. One X user posted about the incident, stating how Q-commerce has ‘gone too far’.

"What?!?, this guy standing in front of me in the queue just ordered the iPhone 16 online. Q commerce is going too far," posted the user, along with a photo of the person who ordered the iPhone.

Consequently, several other users bombarded with a barrage of questions, asking the name of the platform. As it turns out, the man had ordered the iPhone through Flipkart Minutes.

Apple iPhone 16 series sale is also live on other quick-commerce platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, and BigBasket.

Responding to the original post, one user lamented, saying, “Where did he get it from? I've been standing in line for so long." Another user praised the quick delivery, calling the delivery person a “superhero".

Meanwhile another person made a hilarious remark to the post asking if the iPhone buyer was in the queue for a purchase or to complete a task. Some useers even compared the man's achievement of buying the iPhone within minutes to wining a gold medal.

iPhone 16 : Features, launch The iPhone 16 series includes four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The new models also feature a 6.9-inch display, making it the largest iPhone ever.