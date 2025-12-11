iPhone 16 Pro Max Flipkart price: How to buy the smartphone at the lowest cost ever

Planning to buy a new phone this winter season? Flipkart is currently offering a huge discount on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, which brings the flagship smartphone's price down to its lowest since its launch in September last year. Customers must note that the latest deal from the e-commerce giant will not last long as the stock is limited. It remains available for early birds only.

Also Read | A19 in the iPad? Leak suggests Apple may shake up its chip strategy

Flipkart price cut for Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max At present, Flipkart is offering a limited-time deal to all its customers on the 256GB variant of the iPhone 16 Pro Max. This is available through the Pre-Reserve Pass on the mobile app. Flipkart highlights that the pass guarantees the lowest price on the Apple smartphone.

According to NDTV Profit, customers are required to deposit ₹5,000 to be eligible for the Pre-Reserve Pass. The value of the pass will get deducted automatically from the total price at the time of purchase. Users must note that this pass value is non-refundable and cannot be cancelled. No refund will be initiated for those who do not buy the iPhone 16 Pro Max smartphone.

Currently, the price of iPhone 16 Pro Max starts from ₹1,09,999, while the iPhone 16 Pro version is available from ₹99,999 onward. To get the latest price updates, users are advised to visit the Flipkart website or mobile app.

Also Read | Apple Noida Store launch 2025 live updates: Apple unveils its fifth India store

All about Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Powered by the A18 Pro chipset, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers long-lasting performance, while also enabling advanced Apple Intelligence features. It is protected by Ceramic Shield and features a premium titanium frame. The smartphone offers a refined textured matte glass back that provides a durable feel to customers.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max features a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, offering a resolution of 2868 x 1320 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Other major functions include the Dynamic Island, Always-On display option, and ProMotion.

Apple's premium segment smartphone has a lot to offer in terms of its camera setup. It comes with a 48MP Fusion main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP 5X telephoto.

The smartphone's cameras come with Night mode, macro photography, and support for 4K Dolby Vision and ProRes video recording.

FAQs Why should I buy iPhone 16 Pro Max now? The Apple smartphone is now available at the lowest price ever on Flipkart.

What's the latest smartphone series from Apple? Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series a few months ago.