iPhone 17 gets run over by 7 cars, still remains functional, netizens say ‘perks of keeping ₹1 lakh phone' | Video

A social media user has shared how his newly launched iPhone 17 remained operational and completely fine after being run over by seven cars.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated9 Jan 2026, 06:10 PM IST
An Instagram user has shared a video showing how his newly launched iPhone 17 remained fully operational despite being run over by seven cars. The video of the incident has drawn a plethora of responses online. The clip shared by the social media user @dxbonthrottle captures the nail-biting moment when his phone drops from the phone holder, leaving him completely disheartened.

In the now-viral clip, the man can be seen riding a bike with his iPhone 17 — which costs around $800 (approximately 90,000 to 1 lakh) — attached to a phone holder. The biker, riding on a busy stretch, simultaneously records the entire episode. Moments later, the phone slips from the holder and falls directly onto the road. As soon as he realises that the phone has dropped, he makes a U-turn to look for it while traffic continues to move.

According to the biker, multiple vehicles drove over the phone before he was able to retrieve it safely. He later said that at least seven cars had passed over the device before he could step onto the road and pick it up.

Even after the frightening fall and being run over in heavy traffic, the phone appeared to remain in working condition. The video was shared online with the caption, “My iPhone 17 got run over by 7 cars.”

In a follow-up video, the biker offered a close-up view of the damage sustained by the device. The second clip revealed that only the camera lens was damaged, while the rest of the phone appeared to be unharmed.

Here's how people online reacted to the video:

Social media users filled the comments section with reactions that ranged from disbelief to humour. One user wrote, “That phone deserves a medal for surviving this.” Another commented, “Seven cars and still working, that is actually insane.”

A third user said, “This is better than any official durability test.” Another reaction read, “Apple should use this clip in their next ad.” One viewer joked, “My phone breaks if I look at it wrong.” Another added, “That camera lens took one for the team.” Another said, “Samsung fans would be crying from inside.” Another wrote: “Perks of keeping 1 lakh phone.”

iPhone 17 Specifications

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch, 120Hz ProMotion AMOLED display with Ceramic Shield 2 protection and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

The new iPhone 17 runs on the A19 processor, which is based on a 3nm process. It features a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. Neural accelerators are also built into each GPU to run powerful generative AI models on the device.

As for optics, the phone comes with a 48MP wide-angle sensor with OIS and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it houses an 18MP sensor with autofocus support.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

