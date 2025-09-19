iPhone 17 sale: Mumbai man stands in queue from 3 am to become one of the first buyers in India

The launch of the new iPhone 17 series in India has drawn huge crowds at Apple stores, with many waiting for hours to be among the first buyers. At the Apple Store in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, customers queued through the night to get their hands on the latest model.

One such customer, Aman Memon from Jogeshwari, joined the line at 3 am. He later bought three iPhones — two for his family and one for himself.

"Apple has launched a very good design this year, and the colour of the phone is also very different. This is my favourite colour, that is why I am very excited," he told PTI.

Memon added that even if the phone had been priced at ₹2 lakh, he would still have purchased it. "I buy all the latest models. I have been waiting for this for seven months," he said.

What’s new about the iPhone 17? The iPhone 17 has generated a wave of excitement among Apple enthusiasts. Many are sharing their views online about the phone’s design, upgraded features, and new colour options.

This year’s standout is the Cosmic Orange edition, a bold shade resembling saffron, which has caught the attention of Indian buyers.

How much does the iPhone 17 cost? The pricing of the new models is as follows:

iPhone 17: ₹82,900 (256GB), ₹1,02,900 (512GB)

iPhone 17 Air: ₹1,19,900 (256GB), ₹1,39,900 (512GB), ₹1,59,900 (1TB)