'iPhone Duo itna mehenga hai’: Rapper Santy Sharma revives ‘kidney’ joke over ₹3 lakh price of Apple's newest device

Singer-rapper Santy Sharma has taken a sarcastic jibe at the newly launched iPhone Duo – Apple’s first-ever foldable phone – by reviving the age-old “kidney” jokes. Apple’s latest series comes with a whopping price tag of ₹2,99,900, or nearly ₹3 lakh, for the base model, making it the most expensive iPhone ever.
Joining the humorous conversation surrounding the exorbitant price of the iPhone, Sharma shared an AI-generated post showing him holding an iPhone Duo box in one hand and a white smartphone in the other. His T-shirt is lifted, revealing a long stitched surgical incision on the right side of his abdomen, joking that he has sold his kidney to buy the iPhone.
"iPhone Duo itna mehenga hai ki maine socha. Just a sarcastic take on the crazy price tag — AI-generated, purely for fun," Sharma wrote alongside the image.
The image is AI-generated and intended purely as satire; it does not show a real medical procedure or an actual organ sale.
The iPhone Duo’s steep price tag sparked a wave of memes online, with users joking about how the high-end variants could cost as much as a car. Even the base model, priced at nearly ₹3 lakh in India, drew comparisons with expensive motorcycles.
The hefty price of the base variant also prompted rueful memes about salaries and the affordability of the device.
The iPhone 18 (Standard) is priced at ₹99,900. The iPhone 18 Pro (256GB) costs ₹1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro (512GB) is priced at ₹1,89,900. The iPhone 18 Pro (1TB) costs ₹2,39,900, whereas the iPhone 18 Pro (2TB) costs ₹3,14,900.
In India, the Apple iPhone Duo starts at ₹2,99,900, with higher storage tiers going up to ₹4,50,000. This is Apple’s first foldable smartphone. Pre-orders start on 12 September.
On 9 September, Apple also launched AirPods 5. One of the ‘most affordable’ AirPods is priced at ₹14,900. It costs ₹17,900 with a wireless charging case.
The Apple Watch Series 12 starts at ₹56,900. It will be available in two sizes, 42mm and 46mm. The Apple Watch Ultra 4, on the other hand, starts at ₹1,09,900.
Many Apple aspirants were waiting for the launch of the iPhone 18. They assumed the iPhone 17's price would drop after the event. However, Apple has done exactly the opposite.
The iPhone 17 (256GB) is now priced ₹17,000 more. The new price is ₹99,900. The 512GB model now costs ₹124,900.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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