Is upgrading your iPhone every year worth it? X user explains his ‘lease model’

Upgrading to a new iPhone every year may sound expensive, but one X user says his approach makes the cost manageable. Chirag Barjatya claims he has upgraded annually from the iPhone X to the iPhone 17 Pro by combining no-cost EMI with the exchange value of his previous device.

Barjatya described the arrangement as being “almost like a lease model”, saying the combination allows him to spread payments over time while replacing his phone before its resale value falls too sharply.

In a post on X, Chirag Barjatya wrote, "From the iPhone X to the iPhone 17 Pro, I’ve upgraded every year using no-cost EMI, exchanging my old phone for around 60–70% of its purchase price.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How can I upgrade to a new iPhone every year using no-cost EMI? ⌵ You can upgrade to a new iPhone each year by combining no-cost EMI with the exchange value of your previous device, allowing you to spread payments over time and reduce immediate costs. 2 What are the benefits of upgrading to a new iPhone annually? ⌵ The benefits include no large upfront payment, a fresh battery each year, a new warranty, the latest features, and maintaining cash for other expenses by maximizing the resale value of your old device. 3 Why did Apple raise the prices of older iPhone models? ⌵ Apple raised the prices of older models due to rising component costs, particularly for memory and storage, which have been driven by increased global demand and supply constraints. 4 Should I purchase the new iPhone 18 Pro or wait for price drops? ⌵ If you are considering an upgrade, weigh the benefits of immediate access to the latest features against the potential for price drops or better offers around festive sales. 5 How does the trade-off between annual upgrades and retaining a phone for several years affect overall costs? ⌵ While annual upgrades may offer convenience and the latest technology, retaining a phone for several years can result in lower overall expenses by avoiding frequent payment cycles.

"For me, it works almost like a lease model. I pay a manageable amount every month to keep using a newer phone.

"The benefits? No big upfront payment, a fresh battery every year, a new warranty, the latest camera for my content, and exchanging the old phone while it still holds decent value. It also keeps more cash available for my business and other expenses.

"Obviously, keeping the same phone for 4–5 years would be cheaper. But for something I use daily for work, shooting content and managing my business, I’m comfortable paying for that convenience.

"I know good content and use can be done easily even on 10k androdi phone but that's not the point of this post. Those who understood, understood."

Annual iPhone upgrades spark debate on X The post has since attracted more than 844 likes, along with a range of reactions from other X users.

One user argued that frequent upgrades can make financial sense compared with holding on to a phone for several years, writing, "Actually upgrading iphone every year is less costlier than upgrading after 5-6 years. Iykyk"

Another user focused on the broader value of using a premium smartphone, commenting, "people underestimate how much a good phone improves quality of life. i stopped using iphones for the same reason and switched to flagship oneplus devices."

Others challenged Barjatya's reasoning. "Cut the gyans and say it straight.. I m upgrading this year because Apple banks on fools like you ready to pay any price," the third wrote.

"Zero cost EMI is a trap, expected u to do better than saying such things to influence ppl," the fourth wrote.

Another commenter, while identifying as an Apple fan, questioned the argument for annual upgrades.

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"Big Apple fan here too, but the last line misses the point. You don’t need to justify annual upgrades by comparing it to cheap Androids.

"For most of us who love iPhones, the greatest value is long-term durability, not feeling pressured to feed the EMI loop every September," the fifth wrote.

The discussion highlights the trade-off at the centre of the annual-upgrade strategy: while exchange value and instalment payments can reduce the immediate cost of moving to a new device, keeping the same phone for several years can still result in a lower overall outlay.

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max bring new upgrades The debate comes as Apple has launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at its 'Surprise and Shine' event, introducing several hardware changes over the previous iPhone 17 Pro lineup.

The new Pro models are powered by Apple's latest-generation A20 Pro chipset and feature the company's new in-house C2 modem. Apple claims the iPhone 18 Pro can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max is rated for up to 30 hours.

Both models are available in Black, Silver, Glacier and a new Burgundy colour.

The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch display and offers up to 34 hours of video playback. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max comes with a 6.9-inch display and offers up to 43 hours of video playback. It is also available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options.

One of the major camera changes is the new 48MP Fusion Main camera, which features a physical variable aperture—a first for the iPhone lineup. The feature is designed to give users greater control over depth of field and low-light photography, while an automatic mode can adjust the aperture according to lighting conditions and the desired depth of field.

Apple says the variable-aperture system uses laser-cut components thinner than a human hair.

iPhone 18 Pro price in India In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900.