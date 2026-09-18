iPhone langar announced in Chandigarh: 10 lucky people among 1,000 to get iPhone 17 and above, here's the only condition

After the viral petrol langar, here comes the iPhone langar in Chandigarh. Amid the frenzy around the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max launch, a one-of-a-kind iPhone langar has been announced by social media personality Rakesh Trehan, aka Raja D King. The free distribution of iPhone 17 and above will take place on September 22.

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iPhone langar in Chandigarh According to Trehan, 10 lucky winners will be selected for the iPhones. The event is said to take place live in front of the public and media.

It is said that the 'iPhone langar' event will initially consist of 1,000 people, among whom 10 people will take home iPhones. Only people from Chandigarh and Mohali will be selected as winners initially, he said.

“On September 22, the distribution will begin live here at this very place, in front of everyone. All media are invited. Everyone we invite will be welcome. Those who have come here previously and have been supportive will also be invited. iPhones will be distributed live in front of everyone to selected people from Chandigarh and Mohali. The names of the lucky recipients will be drawn in front of everyone, and they will receive the iPhones,” Trehan told PTI.

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iPhone 17 and above to be distributed According to NDTV, Trehan said that iPhone 16 has been cancelled from the event. Going forward, people will be distributed iPhone 17 onwards.

"We had planned to distribute iPhone 16 and 17 models and go forward with newer models, but we dropped the idea as people who received iPhone 16 might complain to Mata Ji, questioning if they were not devoted enough to receive one”, he said.

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How to win iPhone for free Trehan has also set a condition for those who want to win the iPhones. According to Times of India, he said that people of the group would have to write down "Jai Mata Di" once a day until they get the iPhones. He reportedly added that those who might forget their daily quota will be eligible to make up for it by writing it two times the next day. He reportedly said that the entire exercise would be monitored to pick the winners, while those failing to follow it would not be given an iPhone.

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More cities to be announced Trehan said that he had plans to give out 100 iPhones in Chandigarh and 200 in Mohali as per his initial plan. However, he added that 10 iPhones would be distributed for now on September 20, with plans of further distribution to 10 more cities in Punjab, as per PTI.

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He said people in the additional cities would have 12-13 days to prepare and meet the requirements before the next distribution. The next distribution date would be announced on October 5.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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