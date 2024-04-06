Ed Sheeran has shared a new video that shows him interacting with Shubman Gill and Tanmay Bhat, one of the most celebrated content creators in India. While he shared a snippet of the video from his official Instagram handle, Ed made an extended cut of the video available on his YouTube channel.

In the YouTube video, Tanmay asks Ed if he’s met Shah Rukh Khan. Ed mentions that he has “seen" SRK’s movie on the flight. He also mentions that he is going for dinner with SRK. Tanmay tells Ed that Khan has an IPL team.

“I used to play for his team," Gill tells Ed Sheeran.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper then tells Ed Sheeran to ask Shah Rukh why Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did not retain him. Then, all three of them had a good laugh.

In the video, Ed Sheeran, Shubman and Tanmay visit a fast-food centre during the interaction. There, they try various Indian fast food like Paani Poori, Vada Paav, Masala Dosa, Lassi and more. Sheeran says that he’s tried Paani Poori before but never had Lassi earlier. “That’s why you should come to Punjab," Gill tries to convince him.

There, Ed shows a photo of Shubman that his wife’s “best mate" sent to him. It was a bare-chested Gill taking a selfie, showing off his six-pack. Sheeran mentions earlier in the video that his wife’s “best mate" is a big Shubman Gill fan.

When Ed Sheeran asks Shubman Gill about his relationship status, the cricketer mentions that he does not have a girlfriend. “On the market, guys!" Sheeran says about Gill.

Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Shubman Gill

At the end of the YouTube video, Ed Sheeran is then seen playing cricket with Shubman Gill and Tanmay Bhat. “They cut out the footage of me bowling badly," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran was in India for The +–=÷× Tour. The British singer-songwriter performed on March 16 in Mumbai.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!