IPL 2024: 'Ask Shah Rukh Khan why KKR didn't retain me,' Shubman Gill tells ED Sheeran
Shubman Gill, during an interaction with Ed Sheeran, informed the British singer that he used to play for Shah Rukh Khan's team. He also told Ed to ask SRK why KKR did not retain me.
Ed Sheeran has shared a new video that shows him interacting with Shubman Gill and Tanmay Bhat, one of the most celebrated content creators in India. While he shared a snippet of the video from his official Instagram handle, Ed made an extended cut of the video available on his YouTube channel.