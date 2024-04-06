Shubman Gill, during an interaction with Ed Sheeran, informed the British singer that he used to play for Shah Rukh Khan's team. He also told Ed to ask SRK why KKR did not retain me.

Ed Sheeran has shared a new video that shows him interacting with Shubman Gill and Tanmay Bhat, one of the most celebrated content creators in India. While he shared a snippet of the video from his official Instagram handle, Ed made an extended cut of the video available on his YouTube channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: GT vs PBKS: Shubman Gill scores first half-century of IPL 2024; knocks 50 off 31 balls. Watch smashing innings In the YouTube video, Tanmay asks Ed if he’s met Shah Rukh Khan. Ed mentions that he has “seen" SRK’s movie on the flight. He also mentions that he is going for dinner with SRK. Tanmay tells Ed that Khan has an IPL team.

“I used to play for his team," Gill tells Ed Sheeran. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper then tells Ed Sheeran to ask Shah Rukh why Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did not retain him. Then, all three of them had a good laugh.

Watch | Did Shah Rukh Khan kiss Ed Sheeran in viral video? Netizens react In the video, Ed Sheeran, Shubman and Tanmay visit a fast-food centre during the interaction. There, they try various Indian fast food like Paani Poori, Vada Paav, Masala Dosa, Lassi and more. Sheeran says that he’s tried Paani Poori before but never had Lassi earlier. “That’s why you should come to Punjab," Gill tries to convince him.

There, Ed shows a photo of Shubman that his wife’s “best mate" sent to him. It was a bare-chested Gill taking a selfie, showing off his six-pack. Sheeran mentions earlier in the video that his wife’s “best mate" is a big Shubman Gill fan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Ed Sheeran asks Shubman Gill about his relationship status, the cricketer mentions that he does not have a girlfriend. “On the market, guys!" Sheeran says about Gill.

Ed Sheeran plays cricket with Shubman Gill At the end of the YouTube video, Ed Sheeran is then seen playing cricket with Shubman Gill and Tanmay Bhat. “They cut out the footage of me bowling badly," the singer wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh hails Shubman Gill after criticism from cricket veterans like Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar: ‘Let the bat…’ Ed Sheeran was in India for The +–=÷× Tour. The British singer-songwriter performed on March 16 in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

