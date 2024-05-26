Google Doodle celebrates IPL17 final match in Chennai between KKR and SRH. Both teams show exceptional batting prowess with 200-plus totals. Tournament started with ten teams split into two groups, culminating in high-stakes final showdown.

Google Doodle on Sunday celebrated the final match of the 2024 Indian Premier League season, also known as TATA IPL 2024.

The description stated, “This year’s tournament has been brimming with excitement, and many are eager to see which team will be crowned champion."

Moreover, the tournament started with ten teams from all over India split into two different groups. Every team played a total of 14 games — seven home and seven away.

After the group stage, the top four teams advanced to the high-stakes Qualifier and Eliminator stages. Through perseverance and teamwork, both teams have come out on top to face off in the IPL17 finals.

KKR and SRH are set to clash in the IPL 2024 final at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium this Sunday. KKR secured the top spot in the league stage with nine wins, three losses, and two no results, totaling 20 points. They secured a direct spot in the final by defeating SRH in qualifier one. SRH, on the other hand, earned their place in the final by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in qualifier two by 36 runs.

Both teams have shown exceptional batting prowess this season, with KKR and SRH posting six 200-plus totals, the most by any team. SRH has even crossed the 250-run mark three times, including the highest IPL total of 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), while KKR has achieved it twice. This season's performance is poised to be game-changing, potentially shifting the paradigm of T20 cricket, with credit due to these two teams.

Here are the squads for the final showdown:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Chetan Sakariya, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Jaydev Unadkat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik, Sanvir Singh, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Markande, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh.

