The internet is buzzing with excitement over the viral video from last night's IPL 2024 finale, showcasing the jubilant victory of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they clinched their third Indian Premier League title.

However, stealing the spotlight in this euphoric moment is the heartwarming embrace between Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan.

Suhana Khan was captured mouthing the words, “Are you happy? I'm so happy," exuding sheer joy and emotion. Shah Rukh Khan's sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, joined in, enveloping their father in a heartwarming group hug.

On Instagram, SRK's wife Gauri dropped a picture featuring herself and her husband.

Shah Rukh and Gauri can be seen beaming with joy while posing with an IPL trophy in their hands. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Winners @kkriders."

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani treated fans with a glimpse of the post-match celebration.

The initial picture captures Shah Rukh Khan alongside his wife Gauri, their children Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, as well as Shanaya and Ananya Panday, all beaming with joy as they pose together on the field, radiating the thrill of victory.

In the subsequent image, the camaraderie extends as Juhi Chawla and her husband, Jay Mehta, join Shah Rukh Khan for a delightful photo, adding to the jubilant atmosphere of the occasion.

After the match, the KKR co-owner celebrated with each member of the team and even kissed mentor Gautam Gambhir's forehead. Gambhir's return did wonders for KKR this year. Their third-title celebrations began at the same ground, Chepauk, where they lifted their maiden title in 2012 under Gambhir's leadership.

The victory in the IPL 2024 final had the KKR camp in a celebratory mood. SRK hurried to the field to congratulate his men on their decisive win. He couldn't resist showing his affection to the Kolkata Knight Riders players. He gave practically all of them hugs and even planted a kiss on Gambhir's forehead.

Suhana Khan took to Instagram stories, shared a picture of her father doing a cartwheel and captioned it "mood."

KKR's triumph in the IPL 2024 final was nothing short of spectacular, marked by an exceptional all-round performance that left fans in awe. Facing off against SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, KKR's bowlers delivered a masterclass, stunning the Sunrisers with their precision and skill, ultimately restricting their free-scoring batting line-up to a mere 113 runs.

In response, KKR showcased their dominance with the bat, chasing down the target with remarkable efficiency. Displaying a blend of power and finesse, they achieved victory in just 10.3 overs, with eight wickets still in hand, sealing their triumph and etching their name in IPL history once again.

(With inputs from ANI)

