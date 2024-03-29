Amid the ongoing controversy over Hardik Pandya taking Mumbai Indians' captaincy from Rohit Sharma and losing two consecutive matches in the Indian Premier League 2024, several memes are roaming all over the internet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent social media meme, the Kolkata Police has used Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma to raise awareness about QR code scams, which have been making headlines of late.

Taking to X, the Kolkata Police wrote in Bengali, “When you scan the QR code after listening to a fraud, Rohit is the bank account and Hardik is the deceived."

Ever since Hardik Pandya was traded from Gujarat Titans to five-time IPL trophy winners Mumbai Indians in December 2023 and was named as the team's skipper, experts have been criticising the decision.

Pandya, who ended Rohit's 10-year tenure as MI captain, could not win his first match as MI skipper, and the rift in the squad was quite palpable.

After Mumbai Indians' defeat against Gujarat Titans, a video of an intense conversation between visibly frustrated Rohit Sharma and Pandya had gone viral. However, former India batter Robin Uthappa pointed out that it might prove to be good news for all Mumbai Indians fans.

"I actually quite like this. It's quite heartening to see the two of these guys having this conversation. I am sure the Mumbai Indians fans who want them to succeed will be enjoying this conversation. I am sure Rohit here, from what we see, is passing on information with Hardik and Hardik is listening like someone who wants to understand things. This is good news, this looks good to me. This will hold Mumbai Indians in good stead as the team moves forward," Robin Uthappa told Jio Cinema.

Uthappa even lauded Rohit for passing on his experience to Hardik. "It goes on to show what an incredible person Rohit Sharma is. He doesn't have to do this with everything we have heard about how things have transpired. It's very nice of him, wonderful to see him do this."

MI at IPL 2024 Points table: According to the IPL 2024 points table, Mumbai Indians stand at the 9th spot with two losses and their net run rate stands at -0.925.

