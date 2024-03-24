Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta cheer for their teams KKR, PBKS; Netizens say 'Veer Zaara ki jeet hui'

IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta cheer for their teams KKR, PBKS; Netizens say 'Veer Zaara ki jeet hui'

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • IPL 2024: Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan's presence at an IPL 2024 match brought back Veer Zara nostalgia. Zinta's Punjabi attire and enchanting aura captivated fans, while SRK cheered for his team at the Eden Gardens.

IPL 2024: Preity was in the stadium in Mullanpur and watched the Punjab Kings' thrilling match against Delhi Capitals from the stands

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has begun and the the Day two of turned out be a Bollywood treat for the fans. The owners of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta were present in the stand to cheer for their respective team. Though the teams were not playing against each other, Preity Zinta appearance brought back nostalgia of 2004 Bollywood movie Veer Zara. For the match, Preity donned a Punjabi 'kudi' look wherein she wore a white suit with a stunning red 'phulkari dupatta.' Her enchanting presence literally made fans go crazy. Her images and videos from the match are all over the social media. On the other hand, spectators at the Eden Gardens witnessed SRK who had also come to cheer for his team. In the stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets, while in the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, SRK's KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs.

Also Read: IPL 2024: Finals match likely to be held in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26

Check some of the comments and reactions from fans here

One user wrote, “Yesterday's IPL match was all about Veer Zara reunion and Preity Zinta"

“Veer-Zara ki jeet hui," another user wrote.

“A great day for Veer and Zara"

“This Veer Zara moment everybody waiting for"

“Why did Veer wait for Zara for so many years? Now I understand."

"Bring Veer Zara 2"

“What a day for VEER ZARA"

“A never getting old story and characters."

“This looks like a still from a movie where her love interest comes back after 20 years from prison."

“We all got #Veerzara vibes today in the #IPL after many years."

Also Read: IPL 2024: 'Saans toh lene de…': Virat Kohli's hilarious exchange of words with Ravindra Jadeja during CSK vs RCB match

