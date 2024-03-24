The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 has begun and the the Day two of turned out be a Bollywood treat for the fans. The owners of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta were present in the stand to cheer for their respective team. Though the teams were not playing against each other, Preity Zinta appearance brought back nostalgia of 2004 Bollywood movie Veer Zara. For the match, Preity donned a Punjabi 'kudi' look wherein she wore a white suit with a stunning red 'phulkari dupatta.' Her enchanting presence literally made fans go crazy. Her images and videos from the match are all over the social media. On the other hand, spectators at the Eden Gardens witnessed SRK who had also come to cheer for his team. In the stadium in Mullanpur, Punjab Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets, while in the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata, SRK's KKR defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 runs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}