IPL 2025 for free? Reliance Jio extends free JioHotstar subscription — Check deadline

Reliance Jio extends free 90 days of JioHotstar subscription till THIS date for its users who subscribe to Jio plans of 299 and more. 

Livemint
Published5 Apr 2025, 05:19 PM IST
IPL 2025 is exclusively streaming on the JioHotstar entertainment platform. (AP)

Reliance Jio-owned JioHotstar, the digital OTT platform streaming IPL 2025, is now offering people an option to watch cricket matches for free until April 15, 2025, reported multiple media outlets.

According to the reports, the free period for the JioHotstar offer was set to expire on March 22, 2025, but now the offer stands extended. The offer makes the Jio user eligible to watch IPL with their JioHotstar subscription live in up to 4K resolution.

This means that by recharging their Jio numbers with specific recharge plans, customers can receive a free JioHotstar subscription and watch the IPL 2025 live in up to 4K resolution.

Jio Plans with Free JioHotstar subscription

People who are recharging their Jio sim cards will be able to utilise this opportunity as Reliance Jio is now offering a 90-day complimentary JioHotstar subscription for a recharge of a plan of 299 and above.

This JioHotstar subscription can be accessed through both smartphones and televisions. According to the official website, the 299 plan now offers 28 days of validity, which includes a 90-day JioHotstar Mobile/TV subscription along with 1.5 GB high speed internet per day, along with 100 SMS and unlimited calls.

“JioHotstar subscription is a one-time and limited period offer,” according to the official website.

Along with the JioHotstar membership, the subscribers will also get 50 GB of JioAICould storage as a part of the 299 plan.

How to login to JioHotstar?

According to the official website, users who have Jio numbers can log into their JioHotstart membership account by entering the same “Jio Number” on the login page.

However, the terms and conditions state that users must recharge their plan within 48 hours of the expiry date to get their second —and third-month JioHotstar benefits.

Jio Hotstar subscription

Jio Hotstar subscription alone comes in two segments for the ad-supported plans. Meanwhile, premium plans allow users to pay at a monthly, quarterly, or annual rate, according to the official Jio Hotstar data.

The Jio Hotstar subscription with the ad-supported plans starts at 149 for three months and 499 for a year. The premium plans start at 299 for a month, then 499 for a three-month plan, and 1,499 for an annual plan. These premium plans do not support having advertisements during the shows, programs or live telecasts, hence the premium pricing.

