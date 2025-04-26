IPL 2025: Memes rip into Chennai Super Kings after it loses to SRH: ‘Dukh ki koi seema nhi hai’

Chennai Super Kings has had a dire season in IPL 2025, allowing wins for RCB, DC and most recently Sunrisers Hyderabad - each of whom almost never beat the five-time champions when playing at home ground Chepauk.

Advertisement

After playing nine games this season, CSK is at the bottom with two wins and seven losses. It had only four points, a heavily negative net run-rate, and practically no hope of making the playoffs.

Heartbroken loyal fans of the CSK broke into a meme feast to share their “dukh” of seeing their favourite IPL team and ‘thala’ MS Dhoni perform so poorly. They also prepared themselves to see CSK out of the tournament.

Also Read | Stephen Fleming takes responsibility for CSK’s poor season

Check out hilarious memes on CSK vs SRH here:

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

For CSK, their seventh defeat in nine games practically ends their hopes. They now need wins in the next five games and hope that the play-off cut-off remains at 14 for the fourth-placed team.

Dhoni's 400th T20 match The CSK vs SRH match on Friday was MS Dhoni's 400th T20 of his career.

Dhoni is now the 24th player and the only fourth Indian after Virat Kohli (407), Dinesh Karthik (412) and Rohit Sharma to complete a quadruple century of matches in T20 cricket.

CSK vs SRH: Match overview Pacer Harshal Patel made the best use of a sluggish Chepauk surface by winning the battle of back-benchers by five wickets on Friday.

Harshal, a fine exponent of the slower delivery and the knuckle ball, took 4 for 28 as Chennai Super Kings endured another poor outing with the bat and were bowled out for 154 in 19.5 overs. Advertisement

Despite getting assistance from the dew-laden surface, SRH made a heavy weather of the chase before finally knocking off the target in 18.4 overs.

Ishan Kishan (44 off 34 balls), after his brain fade against Mumbai Indians, played a responsible hand at the top before Kamindu Mendis (32 not out off 22 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (19 not out off 13 balls) got the visitors two points with a 49-run stand.

This was SRH's first win at this venue.