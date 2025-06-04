RCB victory parade in Bengaluru from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium: Know schedule, how to watch

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepares for its grand Victory Parade following its historic IPL 2025 title win, authorities are warning of major traffic disruptions across Bengaluru's Central Business District (CBD).

The IPL 2025 champions, RCB will return to their home city on Wednesday to take part in a series of celebratory events organized in their honour.

Check the complete schedule here Departure from Ahmedabad Airport: 10:00 AM

Arrival in Bengaluru: 1:30 PM at HAL Airport

Schedule of Events: Courtesy visit to Chief Minister

Time: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Venue: Vidhana Soudha

Victory Parade Time: From 5:00 PM onwards (following the CM meeting)

Route: From Vidhana Soudha to M. Chinnaswamy Stadium via open-top bus

Details: The team will travel in a public victory parade through the city, concluding at the stadium.

Fan Celebration at Stadium Time: 6:00 PM onwards

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Details: RCB players will join fans for a grand celebration. Media access and coverage arrangements will be handled at the venue.

Where to watch the victory parade in Bengaluru? Fans can watch Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory parade live on the Star Sports Network on television.

For those streaming online, the parade will be available live on JioCinema and Hotstar.

Bengaluru clinched a thrilling six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final held in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Tuesday — a long-awaited triumph that brought 36-year-old Virat Kohli to tears.

Fans at the BGS Ground in Bengaluru danced in jubilation to celebrate the success of their beloved franchise. Kalaburagi's sky was covered in fireworks as the city erupted in joy and painted itself red.

"We literally waited for 18 years for this one Cup, and we won. This is not just a Cup for us," a fan told ANI after the victory.

Kohli, who has been a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru since the league's inception in 2008, had previously led the team to three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016, only to fall short each time. This historic win marks a poignant milestone in his storied IPL journey.