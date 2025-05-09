IPL 2025 suspended amid India-Pak tensions; fans call for matches at ‘safer venues’

After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the suspension of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) following a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, fans took to social media to express their disappointment over the decision. The IPL should not be suspended or postponed. Multiple reports suggest that the tournament has indeed been suspended. “IPL suspended indefinitely due to India-Pakistan military conflict,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

"We need to show that everything is normal in India while we fight a war at the border. Matches can be held in safer locations. However, if the Government of India feels otherwise, then so be it," one user wrote.

Another user commented: “Since this season is suspended, I feel the IPL committee should consider the last completed match as the final of this season and award the trophy to the winner of that match. This is my unbiased opinion on this whole situation.”

A third user said: “I am so sad and heartbroken that the IPL got suspended, but I can't do anything. Nation comes first. When will RCB win? I don’t know, but I love that team so much. Praying for our soldiers; they are giving it all to protect this land and us. Just feeling numb…”

A section of the internet also applauded the decision: “Call to suspend IPL is good news. We are all in this together. Jai Hind 🇮🇳.”

The IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), originally scheduled for Thursday night in Dharamshala, was called off following a sudden blackout in the town. This came amidst reports of drone and missile attacks from Pakistan. As a precautionary measure, the stadium was evacuated.