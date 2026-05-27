IPL 2026 Eliminator Prediction: Who’ll win, Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rajasthan Royals? We asked ChatGPT

Three major AI platforms have shared their predictions for tonight's IPL 2026 Eliminator. The high-stakes knockout clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals is at Mullanpur, Mohali.

Here is a full breakdown of what each AI is saying and why.

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Head-to-Head All three AI platforms begin with the same observation. SRH's recent record against RR is simply too dominant to discount. SRH have won their last six consecutive matches against Rajasthan. That streak dates back to the 2023 season and continued emphatically in IPL 2026. SRH swept both league stage fixtures this season. They beat RR by 57 runs in Hyderabad in a dominant defensive performance. They then chased down a massive 229 in Jaipur to win by five wickets.

ChatGPT describes this as reflecting tactical superiority, not coincidence. Grok reinforces that point, noting the 14-9 overall head-to-head lead adds further historical weight. Gemini calls it a clear psychological edge heading into knockout cricket. All three agree that this level of recent dominance is a significant predictor of tonight's outcome.

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Squad Fitness All three AI platforms flag the fitness situation as a decisive factor in tonight's match. SRH arrive at the Eliminator with a completely clean bill of health. Captain Pat Cummins has every player available and full tactical flexibility. Death-bowling specialist Harshal Patel is expected to return to the playing XI, further strengthening their options.

Rajasthan, by contrast, are managing two injury concerns among its most important players. Captain Riyan Parag is carrying a hamstring issue. Ravindra Jadeja is nursing a minor injury and faces a late fitness test. Both are expected to play, but all three AI tools question whether they will be fully effective under knockout pressure.

Gemini goes further, pointing out that RR are already operating with a replacement player. Dasun Shanaka came in for the injured Sam Curran earlier in the season. That means RR's bench depth is thinner than SRH's heading into this critical game.

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Pitch and Venue Mullanpur's Pitch No. 4 is hard and flat. It offers true bounce. All three platforms identify it as a batter's paradise. The average first-innings score at this venue this season is 214. Six out of the last eight completed innings here have crossed the 200-run mark. ChatGPT and Grok both note that a team batting first must target well above 215 to 220 to feel defensively secure.

This surface profile suits SRH's batting lineup perfectly. ChatGPT notes that Mullanpur rewards uninterrupted momentum once batters settle in. SRH's top order of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen is built precisely for these conditions. Their collective ability to attack from ball one makes them the ideal unit for this venue.

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Dew Factor All three AI tools agree that heavy dew will settle during the second innings. This significantly alters the bowling conditions and directly affects RR more than SRH. Rajasthan's bowling attack leans heavily on Ravi Bishnoi and Jadeja for middle-over control. Both are spin-dependent bowlers who rely on grip and revolutions. Dew strips both those qualities away, making them far less effective in the back half of the match.

SRH, by contrast, operate primarily with a pace-heavy attack. Cummins, Harshal Patel and their seamers are better equipped to handle a wet ball using cross-seam variations. ChatGPT specifically highlights that Klaasen becomes even more dangerous against spinners once they lose control of pace and length under dew conditions.

Also Read | SRH vs RR Eliminator preview: Hyderabad and Rajasthan clash in race to final

Grok adds that SRH have already demonstrated their ability to chase big totals against RR this season. Chasing 229 successfully in Jaipur is evidence that this squad handles high-pressure run chases with confidence.

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Batting Depth All three platforms identify SRH's batting depth as a structural advantage on a surface where 220-plus totals are routine. Gemini points specifically to strike rate projections. Abhishek Sharma's strike rate exceeds 167 this season. Klaasen consistently operates above 170 against spin. Their combined hitting power gives SRH the highest boundary percentage of any remaining team at this venue.

RR's batting relies heavily on Yashasvi Jaiswal and the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top. Both are capable of explosive starts. However, all three AI tools note that RR's middle order becomes significantly more fragile if Parag and Jadeja are not at full fitness. ChatGPT argues that if Jofra Archer's opening spell fails to take early wickets, SRH's batting depth will simply overwhelm the rest of RR's attack.

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Final Verdict Tonight, all three AI platforms, ChatGPT, Grok and Google Gemini, back Sunrisers Hyderabad to advance. The consensus is built on six clear pillars: a six-match winning streak, full squad fitness, a batting lineup tailor-made for Mullanpur, pace bowling better suited to dew conditions, superior middle-order depth and RR's injury uncertainties at the worst possible time.

SRH are the unanimous AI pick to win tonight's Eliminator.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Ipl Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home IPL 2026 Eliminator Prediction: Who’ll win, Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rajasthan Royals? We asked ChatGPT