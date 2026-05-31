IPL 2026 final: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan face social media backlash, ‘Whenever the stakes are high…’

Social media users have started slamming Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill. The GT opener was dismissed for 10 off 8 balls in the IPL 2026 final.

“Whenever the stakes are high and the big moments arrive, our Prince Charming Shubman Gill is usually found sitting in the dugout,” wrote a user.

Advertisement

“You gotta respect Shubman Gill for his consistency in Finals,” came a sarcastic comment.

“THE KRYPTONITE IS REAL. Everyone talked about Bhuvi, but the pressure completely suffocated him and Hazlewood gets the ultimate prize! Shubman Gill departs early in the grand finale!” commented another user.

One user wrote, “Never seen Shubman Gill performing in big games especially in knockouts and finals.”

“Another final, another flop innings by PRince Shubman Gill,” came a dry remark.

Another user posted a wry comment, “Heard Shubman Gill was supposed to save humanity today.”

“It's the tournament final and only fools expect Shubman Gill to deliver a good innings,” posted a frustrated fan.

Social media has been equally ruthless against the other GT opener, Sai Sudharshn. The southpaw was dismissed for 12 off 12, leaving his team at 26/2.

Advertisement

“Don't hype Sai Sudharshan from next time. Some guys are even comparing him with Abhishek Sharma. Don't do that again,” wrote one user.

“For a change, Sai Sudharsan didn't get a Hit Wicket today,” came a sarcastic comment.

“What an IPL masterclass! Sai Sudharsan failed, wow! My brother only cares about winning the Orange Cap. He doesn’t give a damn about the team or even his international career,” wrote another user.

Another user commented, “Sai Sudharsan was finding it difficult to hold the bat in the last 3 matches.. 2 times his bat hit the stumps to get hit out and today his shot couldn’t cross the wicket-keeper.”

“Law of averages for Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan,” came a kinder comment.

Advertisement

RCB vs GT: IPL 2026 final so far RCB chose to bowl first after winning the toss. Gujarat Titans were in trouble at the Strategic Timeout in the IPL 2026 Final. GT scored 59/3 from their first 9 overs. The run rate stood at 6.56.

The defending champions have been sharp with the ball. Three wickets have fallen in the powerplay and just beyond it. Captain Shubman Gill was the first to go, caught by Rajat Patidar off Josh Hazlewood for 10 off 8 balls.

Sai Sudharsan followed soon after, caught by Jitesh Sharma off Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 12 off 12 balls. Nishant Sindhu then made 20 off 18 before being caught by Devdutt Padikkal off Rasikh Salam at the end of the eighth over.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar reveals Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s success mantra ahead of IPL final

At Timeout, Jos Buttler was unbeaten on 12 off 13 balls, and Washington Sundar was alongside him on 2 off 3. GT's lower order, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan and Mohammed Siraj, are yet to bat.

RCB's bowling has been excellent. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam each took a wicket. Krunal Pandya was economical with figures of 2 overs for 9 runs. Jacob Duffy was expensive, conceding 13 in his only over.

Google’s live win probability told the story clearly. RCB were at 79%. GT were at 21%.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

Ipl Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home IPL 2026 final: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan face social media backlash, ‘Whenever the stakes are high…’