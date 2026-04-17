IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders come harsh on Finn Allen; Three-time champs bring in Tim Seifert during GT vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were forced to come harsh on Finn Allen in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Bought for at a steal price of ₹2 crore during the IPL 2026 auction, Allen failed to replicate the form that the New Zealander possessed in the T20 World Cup 2026 and Big Bash League (BBL).

Having lost four of their five matches so far. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane hinted at some changes in combination after their previous loss to Chennai Super Kings. Expectedly, the axe fell on the Allen. "Tim Seifert comes in place of Finn Allen," Rahane said at the coin toss.

The three-time IPL champions went for Allen after the New Zealand opener's successful BBL campaign where he finished as the highest run-getter, scoring 466 runs in 11 matches in the 2025-26 season for Perth Scorchers. To add more to that, Allen and Seifert got more runs as a pair in the T20 World Cup 2026.

In fact, Allen was preferred over Seifert in the first five matches by KKR, following his 33-ball hundred in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. However, the right-hander was a major flop in IPL 2026. In five matches, Allen's scores read 37, 25, 6, 9, 1.

Before Friday, Seifert played just three matches in IPL - one for KKR in 2021 and two for Delhi Capitals in 2022. So far, KKR lost against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings. Their match against Punjab Kings was washed out in Kolkata.

What did Ajinkya rahane say at coin toss? Asked about the team environment amid their winless streak, Rahane said the players are desperate to turn it around. "The kind of tournament we’ve had so far, we just want to turn it around. I thought batting first is a good option. It’s all about, if you’re doing well, people will say good things about you. If you’re not, then they will criticise you.

“It’s part and parcel of any sportsperson’s life. It’s about staying confident as a team, backing each other in tough times, that’s what matters. We always talk about character in the team and I think we have really good characters. We just want to focus on our strengths, play good cricket. T20 is all about momentum, winning small moments. Today, we just want to play fearless cricket and stay in the moment,” he added.

GT vs KKR playing XIs Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ashok Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna