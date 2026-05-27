IPL 2026 most-searched teams and players: Check what fans are searching as Google Search breaks records

IPL has dominated Google's Year in Search sports trends in India every year since 2020. This season, the tournament went truly global.

IPL-related queries on Google Search spiked by 80% worldwide over the past 60 days. That growth has cemented the IPL as one of the year's top trending global topics.

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Google's AI Mode has transformed how fans follow the tournament this season. Supporters are now using Search like a live cricket companion.

Fans are asking more complex and natural follow-up questions as the action unfolds. Google's collaboration with BCCI also brought AI-powered analysis directly into live broadcasts this year.

Most-Searched Teams and Players Team fandom drove millions of searches across India this season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as the most searched IPL team nationwide. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians followed closely behind in second and third place.

Player searches spanned legendary icons and exciting new sensations alike. The five most searched players this season are Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Cooper Connolly and Kartik Sharma.

Fan queries ranged from real-time team updates to deeply-emotional questions. Searches included whether Rohit Sharma was playing, how many IPL hundreds Kohli has scored and why Ravindra Jadeja appeared sad after the CSK match.

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Understanding the Game A large number of searches this season focused on a deeper understanding of cricket. Fans searched for rules around playoff qualification points and what a demerit point means.

Questions about the DRS timer and the role of a director of cricket also spiked. Many supporters wanted to understand how the IPL auction process works for unsold players.

The tournament also attracted a wave of curious newcomers using Search as a personal cricket classroom. Beginner queries included the length of a cricket pitch, the meaning of a leg break and what a maiden century is.

Some fans even asked why the number 11 batter did not bat every time. They also asked why bats were checked on the ground during IPL matches.

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Expert Analysis Supporters also used Google Search as an analytical sounding board throughout the season. Many searched to understand why teams are scoring so heavily in IPL 2026.

Data-driven queries included which player holds the highest strike rate in the tournament. Fans also searched for who has won the most Orange Caps in IPL history. Cross-sport debates emerged, too, with fans asking whether F1 racing or cricket is the harder sport.

Hindi-language queries were also prominent this season. Fans searched in Hindi for how many players had scored centuries so far and which team Jasprit Bumrah was playing for in 2026.

Shopping Searches The excitement of the league directly influenced fan shopping behaviour. High search volumes were recorded for IPL jersey prices, MI T-shirts, and cricket helmets and hats.

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Urgency-driven queries for same-day delivery of cricket jerseys also spiked. Performance gear drew strong interest. Searches increased for branded cricket shoes, sunglasses and professional English willow kits.

Tonight, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. The losing team will be eliminated.

The winner of the match will play the Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 on 29 May. The winner of that match will play the final against RCB.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.

Ipl Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. Trends News Home IPL 2026 most-searched teams and players: Check what fans are searching as Google Search breaks records