IPL 2026: What Ishan Kishan told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after RR vs SRH clash: ‘When I am playing against you…’

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his rock solid form in IPL 2026 during his team's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Jaipur on Sunday.

The teenager scored a century off just 36 deliveries against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was eventually dismissed for 103 runs from 37 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted 228/6 from 20 overs.

This total, however, wasn't enough as Pat Cummins and Co chased it down in 18.3 overs and five wickets to spare.

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SRH's Ishan Kishan was seen chatting with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the match, and later, Kishan revealed the details of the conversation.

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What Ishan Kishan told Vaibhav Sooryavanshi The wicketkeeper-batter said that he was aware of the talent that Vaibhav possesses, and requested to go easy on SRH.

“I was just telling him about the madness with which he is batting and how he is hitting. Sometimes, you are even scared thinking about what the scorecard could have looked like if he had stayed for a few more overs. So, it was important for us to get his wicket. It was 228; it could have easily been 258," Ishan Kishan said on JioHotstar's Match Centre Live.

Rajasthan Royals were 170/3 in the 14th over once Vaibhav was dismissed, and were further down to 191/4 in the 17th over. “Cricket is all about comebacks. We got him out and made a little comeback there. That’s what I told him, ‘When I am playing against you, please go a little easy on my team. I know all your secrets and inside stories',” added the 27-year-old.

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In SRH’s reply, Ishan Kishan played a stellar knock of 74 runs from 31 deliveries as he powered his team to an important victory.

Kishan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his heroics, as his knock clearly overshadowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s hard-fought century.

This was Kishan’s third half-century of the season, after having scored 80 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and 91 against Rajasthan Royals in the earlier fixture in Hyderabad this season.

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The 15-year-old from Bihar, on the other hand, is in the form of his life. In eight matches, he has amassed357 runs at a strike-rate of 234.86, and is already being pipped as India's next batting sensation.

He made his arrival in IPL 2025, scoring 252 runs from seven matches (One fifty and one century) and has not turned back since.

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