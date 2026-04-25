IPL 2026: Why did Delhi Capitals not replace Lungi Ngidi with Dushmantha Chameera against Punjab Kings? Rules explained

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered an injury scare during their IPL 2026 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, with Lungi Ngidi suffering a head injury. Ngidi suffered the injury while attempting a catch at the boundary ropes of Punjab Kings' run chase. While doing so, he fell backwards, and his head hit the ground. Ngidi was then treated by the medical team, and was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

Delhi Capitals later confirmed that the South Africa pacer was stable and will be discharged from the hospital shortly.

Delhi Capitals, however, replaced Lungi Ngidi, a pacer, with Vipraj Nigam, a spinner as a concussion substitute.

Why Vipraj Nigam replaced Lungi Ngidi as a concussion substitute The simple reason behind why Vipraj Nigam, and not Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera, replaced Lungi Ngidi as a concussion substitute is because of the overseas player rules.

According to IPL rules, a team cannot name more than four overseas players in the playing XI, and had Chameera replaced Ngidi, the Sri Lankan would have been the team's fifth player in the playing XI. Apart from Ngidi, DC had Pathum Nissanka, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs in the playing XI. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra explained the reasoning in detail.

"Lungi Ngidi was hit on his head while attempting a catch, it was actually a very horrific incident. Wish him a speedy recovery. But the concussion substitute who replaced him was Vipraj Nigam, and not Dushmantha Chameera.

“You would be wondering why, because if an overseas fast bowler gets injured, then why not another overseas replace him? Based on skillset, he (Chameera) is the right choice. In fact, even in terms of nationality, he is the right choice. But, there is a tactical issue. You know what, if you had named three overseas players in the playing XI, then it wouldn't have been an issue to name a foreign player as a concussion substitute," Aakash said in a video uploaded on his "X" account.

"However, if you have given four overseas players in the original playing XI, and if one of the overseas players gets injured due to concussion, then you cannot have an overseas replacement. The rule is very, very clear that you would have played five overseas players had you replaced a foreign concussed player with another foreign player," he added.

Vipraj Nigam, though, was not a like-for-like replacement for Lungi Ngidi. Vipraj is a spinner, whereas Ngidi is a pacer. And with Auqib Nabi coming on as an impact player substitute for Pathum Nissanka, Vipraj was the lone bowling option for DC to replace the South African.

"Now, why Vipraj Nigam? Vipraj Nigam is a leg-spinner, and Lungi Ngidi is a fast bowler, and you would be thinking this is tactically wrong. As it is, Vipraj hasn't performed that well so far in this tournament.

"However, the fact is that there was only one fast bowler among the impact player substitutes, and that was Dushmantha Chameera. Apart from him, two other players were batters, and only one Indian bowler was there, and that was Vipraj Nigam. So, in this case, you don't really have a choice," he explained.

What do the rules say? According to Law 1.2.6 of the IPL playing conditions, "A team may not have more than 4 Overseas players on the field of play at any time during any Match. Thus, if the team names the maximum 4 Overseas players in its starting XI, an Overseas player may only take the field as a substitute fielder if the player that he is replacing is an Overseas player.

"If the team names less than 4 Overseas players in its starting XI, Overseas players may only enter the field of play as substitute fielders to the extent that by doing so, they do not take the total number of Overseas players representing that team on the field to more than 4."