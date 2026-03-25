IPL 2026: Why is Yash Dayal not playing for Bengaluru? RCB pacer faces POCSO; check what he's accused of

On 24 March, Mo Bobat confirmed that Yash Dayal won’t be a part of the Royal Challengers Benguluru squad in IPL 2026. The RCB director of cricket said that Bengaluru had been “very supportive of Yash to date”. Now, why is Yash Dayal not playing?

Yash Dayal has serious ongoing legal cases against him. He faces two separate cases. The first is a POCSO case filed in Jaipur by a minor. She claims to be an aspiring cricketer.

The accuser alleges that Dayal has been sexually assaulting her since 2023 while pretending to help her cricket career. A Jaipur special court rejected Dayal’s anticipatory bail plea in December 2025.

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Another case was registered in Ghaziabad in July 2025, where a woman accused him of sexual and financial exploitation. She alleges that their five-year relationship was based on a false promise of marriage. The Allahabad High Court granted him interim protection from arrest in this matter.

Then, Yash Dayal approached the Rajasthan High Court. Later, on 23 January, he was given interim relief by a single bench of Justice Ganesh Ram Meena.

Dayal has denied all allegations. His legal team has described both cases as coordinated attempts to blackmail him. He has not played competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final. He was also banned from the Uttar Pradesh T20 League.

Where is Yash Dayal? Yash Dayal has been absent from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's pre-season camp. He has not been seen with the RCB squad.

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Amid the ongoing legal issues, the left-arm pacer got married to content creator Shweta Pundir on 4 February.

Some media publications cited his wife’s Instagram Stories over the weekend. He was seen training alone at an undisclosed location.

Before the official announcement on 24 March, multiple RCB officials did not respond to The Times of India when contacted for an update on Dayal. The BCCI Centre of Excellence reached out to the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) in September to check on the pacer, according to the publication. But, officials were unable to make contact.

Yash Dayal, meanwhile, remains active on social media. He has recently posted his fitness videos on Instagram.

A UPCA official told TOI that Dayal had not been considered for selection due to the ongoing legal cases. The official added that Dayal had changed his phone number. Even his childhood coach had no information about his current whereabouts, the official added.

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Who is Yash Dayal's replacement in RCB? RCB retained Dayal for ₹5 crore ahead of IPL 2026. Despite confirming he will not play this season, the franchise says it remains in regular contact with him. Bengaluru continue to offer support during the ongoing legal proceedings.

Since Dayal is still under contract, Bengaluru cannot sign a replacement. That leaves a gap in their squad.

His absence, combined with Josh Hazlewood's injury, has put significant pressure on their pace attack. They will now rely heavily on Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam and Nuwan Thushara.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.