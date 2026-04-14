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IPL 2027 set for Australian debut? Report say talks are on for historic trade as Big Bash League keen to come to Chennai

The iconic Adelaide Oval in Australia dished out bold plan to host an Indian Premier League regular season match in March in 2027. The BCCI are yet to be notified.

Koushik Paul
Updated14 Apr 2026, 09:55 PM IST
A moment from the CSK vs KKR clash in IPL 2026.
A moment from the CSK vs KKR clash in IPL 2026. (PTI)
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In a major development in world cricket, the iconic Adelaide Oval in Australia has dished out a proposal to host a regular season Indian Premier League (IPL) match early March next year. The idea is a brainchild of Adelaide Oval chairman Jamie Briggs and South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) chairman Will Rayner, as it was discussed with several key stakeholders recently. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to be notified about the conversation.

According to a SEN Cricket report, the plan to host an IPL match in 2027 in Australia could be used as a part of a trade with the Big Bash League (BBL) keen to travel to Chennai and play a game. The Adelaide Oval is already touted to host the T20 World Cup final in 2028.

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Regraded as the world's richest franchise league, an IPL match in Australia could also be used as a means of tourism. With a sizeable Indian community in Australia, an IPL match would sell out in minutes and bring millions of eyeballs to the city of Adelaide. The city has already used LIV Golf and the Australian Football League's (AFL) Gather Round as means of tourism.

The officials at Adelaide Oval believe that March would be best time to host a cricket match as far as climate in Australia is concerned. The AFL usually commences at the start of March and could be easily converted into a cricketing arena in 48 hours, thus paving the way for an IPL game.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Is MS Dhoni playing today against KKR at Chepauk?

Who all are in the mix?

Among others who have been notified about the idea are South Australian premier Peter Malinauskas, federal trade's Don Farrell and Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird. Tourism South Australia has also given their approval. Cricket Australia chief Todd Greendberg was also notified about the proposal during Sheffield Shield Final.

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The report also stated that Briggs has confirmed interest of bringing an IPL game to Australia. The BBL clubs have also expressed their interest in traveling to Chennai. However, a BCCI interest is yet to come.

Also Read | Babar Azam leaves BBL for national duty ahead of Australia T20I series

Times when IPL went outside India

If everything goes according to the plan, this will be the fifth time IPL will go overseas. The first time IPL went outside India was in 2009 before another spell in 2014.

YearHost CountryExtentReason
2009South AfricaEntire TournamentGeneral Elections in India
2014United Arab EmiratesPartial (First 20 matches)General Elections in India
2020United Arab EmiratesEntire TournamentCOVID-19 pandemic
2021United Arab EmiratesPartial (Second leg)COVID-19 outbreak in India

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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