IPL 2027 set for Australian debut? Report say talks are on for historic trade as Big Bash League keen to come to Chennai

In a major development in world cricket, the iconic Adelaide Oval in Australia has dished out a proposal to host a regular season Indian Premier League (IPL) match early March next year. The idea is a brainchild of Adelaide Oval chairman Jamie Briggs and South Australia Cricket Association (SACA) chairman Will Rayner, as it was discussed with several key stakeholders recently. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are yet to be notified about the conversation.

According to a SEN Cricket report, the plan to host an IPL match in 2027 in Australia could be used as a part of a trade with the Big Bash League (BBL) keen to travel to Chennai and play a game. The Adelaide Oval is already touted to host the T20 World Cup final in 2028.

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Regraded as the world's richest franchise league, an IPL match in Australia could also be used as a means of tourism. With a sizeable Indian community in Australia, an IPL match would sell out in minutes and bring millions of eyeballs to the city of Adelaide. The city has already used LIV Golf and the Australian Football League's (AFL) Gather Round as means of tourism.

The officials at Adelaide Oval believe that March would be best time to host a cricket match as far as climate in Australia is concerned. The AFL usually commences at the start of March and could be easily converted into a cricketing arena in 48 hours, thus paving the way for an IPL game.

Who all are in the mix? Among others who have been notified about the idea are South Australian premier Peter Malinauskas, federal trade's Don Farrell and Cricket Australia chairman Mike Baird. Tourism South Australia has also given their approval. Cricket Australia chief Todd Greendberg was also notified about the proposal during Sheffield Shield Final.

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The report also stated that Briggs has confirmed interest of bringing an IPL game to Australia. The BBL clubs have also expressed their interest in traveling to Chennai. However, a BCCI interest is yet to come.

Also Read | Babar Azam leaves BBL for national duty ahead of Australia T20I series

Times when IPL went outside India If everything goes according to the plan, this will be the fifth time IPL will go overseas. The first time IPL went outside India was in 2009 before another spell in 2014.

Year Host Country Extent Reason 2009 South Africa Entire Tournament General Elections in India 2014 United Arab Emirates Partial (First 20 matches) General Elections in India 2020 United Arab Emirates Entire Tournament COVID-19 pandemic 2021 United Arab Emirates Partial (Second leg) COVID-19 outbreak in India

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in