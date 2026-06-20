IPL for Gili Danda: Can Spain inspire India to bring its ancient tradition into mainstream?

A traditional Spanish game called Billarda has unexpectedly gone viral in India, not because it is new, but because it looks strikingly familiar. For many Indians, Billarda resembles gilli danda, a centuries-old street game that was once played across villages, towns, and cities before gradually fading from everyday life.

The renewed interest comes as social media users discover that Spain has gone far beyond preserving the game as a cultural memory. In the northwestern region of Galicia, Billarda has its own organised competition, the Liga Galega de Billarda, complete with teams, tournaments, rankings, and governing bodies.

The contrast has sparked discussion on social media. In India, the game survives largely through childhood memories and occasional local matches, while Spain has turned a similar traditional pastime into a structured sport. This has led many to ask whether India could do something similar.

Could gilli danda be reimagined for a modern audience? Could organised leagues, school competitions, and state-level tournaments help bring one of India's oldest games back into the mainstream? As Billarda gains attention, the debate is no longer about which country invented the game first. Instead, it is about how traditional sports can survive in the modern era - through nostalgia alone, or through reinvention and institutional support.

How a Spanish sport sparked a gilli danda debate in India? The discussion around gilli danda gained momentum after videos of Billarda, a traditional sport from Spain's Galicia region, went viral on social media.

In the clips, players place a small stick on top of a larger one, flick it into the air, and strike it toward a target. While Spaniards recognize the game as Billarda, many Indians saw something instantly familiar — gilli danda, a centuries-old pastime once played across streets, villages, and playgrounds throughout the country.

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As the videos spread online, social media users drew comparisons between the two games. One widely shared post read: "The West finally discovers gilli danda, a game India has been playing for thousands of years."

The similarities sparked debate, with many Indians arguing that the Spanish sport closely resembles the traditional Indian game.

What is Billarda? Billarda is a folk sport native to Galicia, an autonomous region in northwestern Spain. Historical records trace the game back to medieval times, with references appearing in texts dating to the 13th century.

Unlike many traditional games that have faded over time, Billarda has undergone an organized revival in recent decades. The sport is now overseen by regional bodies such as the Galician Federation of Indigenous Sports, which helps conduct official tournaments and promote the game.

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Today, Billarda features structured leagues, playoff competitions, and even international fixtures, giving the centuries-old pastime a modern sporting framework.

India's ancient game of gilli danda Gilli danda is widely considered one of India's oldest traditional sports, with historians tracing its origins back nearly 2,500 years. The game is believed to have originated on the Indian subcontinent and is often cited as a possible precursor to modern bat-and-ball sports such as cricket, baseball and tip-cat.