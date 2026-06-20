IPL for Gili Danda: Can Spain inspire India to bring its ancient tradition into mainstream?

A traditional Spanish game called Billarda has unexpectedly gone viral in India, not because it is new, but because it looks strikingly familiar. For many Indians, Billarda resembles gilli danda, a centuries-old street game that was once played across villages, towns, and cities before gradually fading from everyday life.

Advertisement

The renewed interest comes as social media users discover that Spain has gone far beyond preserving the game as a cultural memory. In the northwestern region of Galicia, Billarda has its own organised competition, the Liga Galega de Billarda, complete with teams, tournaments, rankings, and governing bodies.

The contrast has sparked discussion on social media. In India, the game survives largely through childhood memories and occasional local matches, while Spain has turned a similar traditional pastime into a structured sport. This has led many to ask whether India could do something similar.

Could gilli danda be reimagined for a modern audience? Could organised leagues, school competitions, and state-level tournaments help bring one of India's oldest games back into the mainstream? As Billarda gains attention, the debate is no longer about which country invented the game first. Instead, it is about how traditional sports can survive in the modern era - through nostalgia alone, or through reinvention and institutional support.

Advertisement

How a Spanish sport sparked a gilli danda debate in India? The discussion around gilli danda gained momentum after videos of Billarda, a traditional sport from Spain's Galicia region, went viral on social media.

In the clips, players place a small stick on top of a larger one, flick it into the air, and strike it toward a target. While Spaniards recognize the game as Billarda, many Indians saw something instantly familiar — gilli danda, a centuries-old pastime once played across streets, villages, and playgrounds throughout the country.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather lawsuit: CSI Sports seeks injunction to halt Zambidis fight

As the videos spread online, social media users drew comparisons between the two games. One widely shared post read: "The West finally discovers gilli danda, a game India has been playing for thousands of years."

Advertisement

The similarities sparked debate, with many Indians arguing that the Spanish sport closely resembles the traditional Indian game.

What is Billarda? Billarda is a folk sport native to Galicia, an autonomous region in northwestern Spain. Historical records trace the game back to medieval times, with references appearing in texts dating to the 13th century.

Unlike many traditional games that have faded over time, Billarda has undergone an organized revival in recent decades. The sport is now overseen by regional bodies such as the Galician Federation of Indigenous Sports, which helps conduct official tournaments and promote the game.

Also Read | Blackstone considers foraying into sports with investment in IPL teams like RCB

Today, Billarda features structured leagues, playoff competitions, and even international fixtures, giving the centuries-old pastime a modern sporting framework.

India's ancient game of gilli danda Gilli danda is widely considered one of India's oldest traditional sports, with historians tracing its origins back nearly 2,500 years. The game is believed to have originated on the Indian subcontinent and is often cited as a possible precursor to modern bat-and-ball sports such as cricket, baseball and tip-cat.

Advertisement

References to the game, or similar stick-and-strike contests, appear in early Sanskrit and Tamil literature. Historians have linked its popularity to ancient Indian civilizations, including the Maurya and Gupta periods, which spanned roughly from 300 BCE to 500 CE.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home IPL for Gili Danda: Can Spain inspire India to bring its ancient tradition into mainstream?