IPL founder Lalit Modi shares AI image of Rajeev Shukla in Russia-Ukraine ceasefire deal; netizens say, ‘last hope’

Lalit Modi humorously suggested Rajeev Shukla as a solution to global issues like the Russia-Ukraine war.

Livemint
Published11 Mar 2025, 09:12 AM IST
Lalit Modi shares AI-generated image of BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla in Russia-Ukraine war peace talk.

Indian businessman and IPL founder Lalit Modi joined the trending meme involving BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

The founder of the Indian Premier League shared a humorous post on his Instagram handle, suggesting Rajeev Shukla as a solution to global issues like the Russia-Ukraine war. The Instagram post featured Rajeev Shukla alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

See the post:

"I found a solution to the most important global issue. The world needs the one and only one - the know it all @rajeevshuklaoffl to solve the problem," wrote Lalit Modi.

A netizen commented, "He will find some important designation for himself in Russia-Ukraine."

Another one said, “Last hope.”

Rajeev Shukla, who frequently appears at various events and important occasions, has become the subject of memes on social media due to his omnipresence.

Users on X playfully commented on Rajeev Shukla's frequent appearances at events, with many humorously comparing him to legendary figures like Narad Muni and Ashwathama, due to his constant presence at major gatherings.

Viral meme featuring Rajeev Shukla.
Viral memes on Rajeev Shukla.
Viral memes of Rajeev Shukla.

Another photo shared by him showed him giving a wide smile that stole the spotlight. He wrote in the caption, “Chris Martin and his father are friendly persons. Chris’s India tour is extremely successful”

 

First Published:11 Mar 2025, 09:12 AM IST
