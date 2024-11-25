IPL mega auction: Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive bid, and internet can’t keep calm, ‘Ghar ki sabji bhaji bhi isi…’

Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL history after Lucknow Super Giants purchased him for 27 crore. The deal sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising his talent while others labelled him an ‘overrated cricketer’

Updated25 Nov 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant(BCCI)

Rishabh Pant has become the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after Sanjeev Goenka's Lucknow Super Giants bought the player for a whopping 27 crore. LSG's bid for Pant sparked a social media frenzy where netizens gave a mixed reaction to the development.

Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive IPL player

The talented cricketer Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer and became the most expensive player bought in the history of IPL tournament. Venkatesh Iyer was another unexpected bid on Sunday.

Shreyas, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title earlier this year, and Delhi Capitals' icon Pant, reaped the benefits of making themselves available at the auction following differences with their respective teams.

Social media reaction to LSG's 27 crore bid for Rishabh Pant

Soon after LSG sealed Rishabh Pant for the upcoming IPL tournament with a 27 crore deal, social media was filled with memes and hilarious reactions on the news. Many users hailed Pant for his performance, whereas another section of social media called him an ‘overrated cricketer’.

A social media user expressed surprise over LSG's bid and wrote, “Wtf 27 crore main Rishabh pant ko kharid liya, abey goenka ghar ki sabji bhaji bhi isi se mangayega kya [sic].”

Another user wrote, “Both Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer don't deserve to be expensive players. Both have been average in the T20 but this taklu deserves at least 40 percent commission from them.He is the mastermind behind this expensive buy (sic)”

After Rishabh Pant became the most IPL player, his childhood coach Avatar Singh congratulated the cricketer and said that he is a deserving player for the way he performed in the previous IPL.

"He is a deserving player...The way he performed in the IPL, T20 World Cup and recovered from the injury is commendable...I extend best wishes to Rishabh Pant and may he continue to win more trophies for the Indian Cricket team...," Avatar Singh told ANI.

Pant's coach Devender Sharma said that he is very proud of him that the India wicketkeeper-batter became the most expensive player ever in IPL.

"As a coach, it is a very proud moment for me that he became the most expensive player ever in IPL history...Rishabh Pant enjoys playing and after his accident, he worked hard a lot and he was determined to play cricket again. The way he made a comeback is historic...," Devender told ANI.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 09:19 AM IST
