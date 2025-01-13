IPL star Abhishek Sharma criticised IndiGo for a poor experience at Delhi airport that caused him to miss his flight. He described staff behaviour as unacceptable and stated his one-day holiday was ruined, with no assistance offered from the airline.

Indian Premier League (IPL) star cricketer Abhishek Sharma has slammed IndiGo over his "worst experience" with the airline. Sharma, in an Instagram Story, wrote about the alleged incident.

"I had the worst experience with Indigo at Delhi airport, and the behavior of staff, especially counter manager ms sushmita mittal, was absolutely unacceptable. I arrived on time at the correct counter, but they redirected me unnecessarily to another counter, only to tell me later that check-in was closed, making me miss my flight (sic)," Sharma wrote.

"I only had a one-day holiday, which has now been completely ruined. To make it even worse, they are offering no further helpful assistance. This is by far the worst airline experience, worst staff management l've ever had," the cricket star added.

LiveMint has reached out to IndiGo and is awaiting a reply.

In IPL 2024, Abhishek Sharma emerged as a star batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He scored 484 runs in 16 matches. His highest score was 75 not out. He had a massive strike rate of 204.22.

His opening partnership with Travis Head for SRH turned out devastating for opposition teams. They scored 125 without losing any wickets during the Power Play. Their score against Delhi Capitals became the highest score in Power Play in IPL history.

Mohandas Pai on IndiGo Padma Shri Mohandas Pai, former board member at Infosys, earlier criticised IndiGo on December 29, 2024. It was after the budget carrier had allegedly made passengers at Bengaluru wait in an aircraft for long hours without any air conditioning.

“Indigo treats its passengers badly. Sitting in 6E 7407 without AC on hot tarmac in Bengaluru. No way to treat passengers. Only after protest staff using tarmac generator for AC. Please change your protocol IndiGo," Pai posted on X (formerly Twitter).