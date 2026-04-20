IPL team owners use black magic against opponents: Lalit Modi makes explosive claim after CSK's ‘fake’ statement

Lalit Modi has claimed that IPL team owners use black magic against opposing sides. The former IPL commissioner says he has concrete proof dating back to the 2011 season. He intends to reveal everything through a planned film or television series.

Lalit Modi's remarks came in response to a ‘formal’ statement that went viral on social media. The Chennai Super Kings allegedly wrote to the BCCI, complaining that SRH fans had used voodoo rituals and black magic to affect CSK's performance during their IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad on 18 April.

Responding to the viral letter, Modi recalled a team owner who had allegedly done exactly the same thing. The owner allegedly used occult practices inside an opposing team's dressing room.

He claimed he had alerted the affected franchise owners at the time with what he described as ‘concrete proof’. Modi said he would disclose the full details, including the identities of those involved.

“I remember I posted some team owner doing this to the opposing team. By doing exactly this themselves in opposing team dressing room. I even alerted the opposing team owners about this way back in 2011 season - when it happened and I got an alert with concrete proof. I will reveal all these type of activities conducted by whom in the movie/TV series as decided by my team to disclose *sic),” he wrote.

Is The Viral Letter Real? It all started with the CSK letter, which carried official-looking branding and was signed in the name of CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Chennai apparently allege that certain sections of the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium were seen making unusual hand gestures, drawing strange symbols and using black cloth during the match against SRH.

It claimed these practices were deliberately aimed at CSK players. It contributed to a sudden dip in performance and an unusual pattern of dismissals, the letter claims. The letter requested the BCCI to review CCTV footage and take action against those responsible.

Fact-checking authorities have, meanwhile, clarified that the letter is fake. It was likely created for satirical purposes.

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The Lemon Incident The joke gained traction because of something cameras genuinely captured during the match. In the 17th over of CSK's chase, Shivam Dube was at the crease.

An SRH fan in the stands was seen holding a lemon, rotating it, muttering and gesturing toward the pitch. On the very next delivery, Dube was bowled by SRH pacer Sakib Hussain.

The coincidence immediately triggered a flood of memes. Fans declared the Lemon Man the true architect of SRH's victory.

Social Media Reaction “You are a proven fraud hiding abroad and you are now reacting to a fake letter which further confirms your actions. If you have the guts, come to India and reveal all the details not in podcast sitting in London,” a social media user reacted to Lalit Modi’s post.

“That post was a joke, he created it to mock CSK because they complained about RCB’s DJ for saying ‘Idli sambar chutney’ after CSK lost against RCB,” clarified another user.

Another user wrote, “If teams can win because of such superstitions, every team will follow that. Even Pakistan can blame such acts are the reason for India's win. I am wondering how the CSK owner complained regarding this. Silly.”