IPL team owners use black magic against opponents: Lalit Modi makes explosive claim after CSK's ‘fake’ statement

Lalit Modi has claimed that IPL team owners use black magic against opposing sides. The former IPL commissioner says he has concrete proof dating back to the 2011 season. He intends to reveal everything through a planned film or television series.

Lalit Modi's remarks came in response to a ‘formal’ statement that went viral on social media. The Chennai Super Kings allegedly wrote to the BCCI, complaining that SRH fans had used voodoo rituals and black magic to affect CSK's performance during their IPL 2026 match in Hyderabad on 18 April.

Advertisement

Responding to the viral letter, Modi recalled a team owner who had allegedly done exactly the same thing. The owner allegedly used occult practices inside an opposing team's dressing room.

He claimed he had alerted the affected franchise owners at the time with what he described as ‘concrete proof’. Modi said he would disclose the full details, including the identities of those involved.

“I remember I posted some team owner doing this to the opposing team. By doing exactly this themselves in opposing team dressing room. I even alerted the opposing team owners about this way back in 2011 season - when it happened and I got an alert with concrete proof. I will reveal all these type of activities conducted by whom in the movie/TV series as decided by my team to disclose *sic),” he wrote.

Advertisement

Is The Viral Letter Real? It all started with the CSK letter, which carried official-looking branding and was signed in the name of CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan. Chennai apparently allege that certain sections of the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium were seen making unusual hand gestures, drawing strange symbols and using black cloth during the match against SRH.

It claimed these practices were deliberately aimed at CSK players. It contributed to a sudden dip in performance and an unusual pattern of dismissals, the letter claims. The letter requested the BCCI to review CCTV footage and take action against those responsible.

Fact-checking authorities have, meanwhile, clarified that the letter is fake. It was likely created for satirical purposes.

Also Read | Lalit Modi offers deepest apology to Indian govt over viral ‘fugitives’ video

The Lemon Incident The joke gained traction because of something cameras genuinely captured during the match. In the 17th over of CSK's chase, Shivam Dube was at the crease.

Advertisement

An SRH fan in the stands was seen holding a lemon, rotating it, muttering and gesturing toward the pitch. On the very next delivery, Dube was bowled by SRH pacer Sakib Hussain.

The coincidence immediately triggered a flood of memes. Fans declared the Lemon Man the true architect of SRH's victory.

Social Media Reaction “You are a proven fraud hiding abroad and you are now reacting to a fake letter which further confirms your actions. If you have the guts, come to India and reveal all the details not in podcast sitting in London,” a social media user reacted to Lalit Modi’s post.

“That post was a joke, he created it to mock CSK because they complained about RCB’s DJ for saying ‘Idli sambar chutney’ after CSK lost against RCB,” clarified another user.

Advertisement

Another user wrote, “If teams can win because of such superstitions, every team will follow that. Even Pakistan can blame such acts are the reason for India's win. I am wondering how the CSK owner complained regarding this. Silly.”

“Owners crossing the line in the dressing room is the kind of hypocritical, behind‑closed‑doors drama that deserves a full‑length exposé on screen,” cam from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.