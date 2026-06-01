IPS officer calls for action against Indians who damage country's image abroad: 'Visa rules are getting tougher'

An Indian Police Service (IPS) officer has warned that the growing number of viral videos showing Indians behaving inappropriately abroad could have wider consequences, including stricter visa policies for Indian travellers.

Arun Bothra, who serves as Additional DGP, CID-Crime and Transport Commissioner in Odisha, shared his views on social media, arguing that individuals whose actions damage India's reputation overseas should be held accountable.

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“People whose behaviour abroad brings a bad name to the country should face some consequences. In serious cases, restrictions on foreign travel for some years can also be considered,” Bothra wrote.

‘Having an Indian passport is not just a right’ According to the senior police officer, every Indian travelling overseas represents the country and has a duty to conduct themselves responsibly. He stressed that respecting local laws and maintaining proper public behaviour are important responsibilities that come with holding an Indian passport.

“Having an Indian passport is not just a right. It also comes with the responsibility to respect local laws, behave properly in public, and protect the country’s image,” he said.

His comments come amid increasing online debate over videos showing Indians dancing or creating social media content in public spaces in countries such as Vietnam and the United States. Social media users have also highlighted incidents involving loud behaviour, overcrowding in public places and, in some cases, allegations of shoplifting by Indian tourists.

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When one social media user suggested that Indians should not be concerned about how foreigners perceive them, Bothra responded by saying his concern was not public opinion but the possible impact on travel regulations.

‘Visa rules are getting tougher for all Indians’ He warned that “uncivilised and uncouth behaviour” by a small number of people could affect the travel experience of other Indians by prompting countries to tighten entry requirements. As an example, he pointed to Thailand's recent decision to end its 60-day visa-free programme for 93 countries, including India.

“No, I am not worried about what foreigners think of uncivilised and uncouth behaviour of some of us. What worries me more is that because of such behaviour, visa rules are getting tougher for all Indians. Thailand is recent example,” the IPS officer said on X.

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He further remarked, “I just don’t want people in host countries to look at us nervously, wondering which one of us will suddenly start dancing in a supermarket to make a reel.”

The post has attracted a wave of reactions on social media. Here's how people reacted:

One user wrote, “If your post is linked to Gujarati people doing garba, there is nothing wrong with it. I have seen foreigners singing with musical instruments at airports, and nobody criticises them. So why such an uproar?”

Another commented, “Absolutely. Travel ban! Passport suspension.”

A third user said, “The majority are uncivilised.”

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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