Iran Consulates’ Mumbai vs Hyderabad banter goes viral with witty one-liners: 'stepping into South India...'

A light-hearted social media exchange between Iran’s diplomatic missions in India has caught attention online, after the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai and its Hyderabad counterpart engaged in a playful “meme war” comparing the two cities.

The conversation began when Iran’s Hyderabad handle posted about its experiences in Mumbai, praising local favourites like bun maska, vada pav and pav bhaji.

“Things I loved in Mumbai? Chai with bun maska, vada pav, and pav bhaji that could fix a bad day in 3 bites,” the post read.

Advertisement

However, it quickly shifted tone, adding: “I believe in ‘Roti and Respect’, but stepping into South India… Bhai, that’s a whole different league; like India unlocked its ‘heaven mode’, trust me, it’s MORE beautiful.”

Mumbai responds with its own punchlines

The Mumbai consulate responded with a witty defence of the city’s diversity and food culture.

“When your city wakes up to the ocean, has the world, and your street corner alone runs a global food summit?” the post said.

“#Mumbai doesn’t do ‘either/or’… it does ‘aur kya hai menu mein?’”

The exchange escalated further when the Hyderabad handle warned against starting a meme war with the South.

“Brother, never try to start a meme war here, because ultimately Hyderabad and the South will win the game. The South is the Indian IT hub, we can also help you with medicine after the defeat,” it wrote.

Advertisement

Mumbai fired back with another punchline referencing Maharashtra’s strengths.

“Start a meme war with Maharashtra? Pune’s vaccine hub, we’re already immune to jokes. We don’t need treatment, we export the cure and the punchline.”

The back-and-forth drew attention for its humorous tone and use of regional references, highlighting food, technology and healthcare sectors across regions.

From banter to geopolitical commentary

The conversation took a more serious turn when Iran’s Mumbai consulate posted a separate message targeting remarks made by US President Donald Trump.

The post shared a video showcasing Maharashtra’s cultural and geographical diversity, suggesting that a visit could offer perspective.

“Maybe someone should book a one-way cultural detox for Mr Trump, it might just reduce the random bakwaas,” the consulate wrote.

“Kabhi India aa ke dekho, phir bolna,” it added.

Advertisement

The ‘hellhole’ controversy explained

The remarks came after Trump reshared a podcast by American commentator Michael Savage, in which India, China and other countries were referred to as “hell-holes”.

The podcast, which discussed US birthright citizenship laws, included claims about immigrants from these countries, drawing criticism for its tone and language.

Trump’s sharing of the clip was widely interpreted as endorsement of the comments.

India’s official response

India strongly objected to the remarks. Without naming Trump directly, the Ministry of External Affairs said the comments were “uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste”.

“They certainly do not reflect the reality of the India-US relationship, which has long been based on mutual respect and shared interests,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

US response follows Following the backlash, the US Embassy in New Delhi issued a statement seeking to clarify Trump’s position.

Advertisement

Spokesperson Christopher Elms said Trump considers India a “great” country and spoke positively about his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.