Iran’s cheeky post jabs Trump as ‘powerfool man’, pitches itself as Italy’s ally: ‘We’d like to apply for the vacancy’

A diplomatic post by Iran’s mission in Ghana has gone viral after it took a humorous swipe at US President Donald Trump while reaching out to Italy with an offer of friendship and alliance. The post came after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni publicly criticised Trump over his remarks on Pope Leo.
"Dear Italy, Your PM just defended Pope and lost an ally in Washington — the Commander in Grief, yet the most powerfoolman on earth. We'd like to apply for the vacancy".
"Our qualifications: 7,000 years of civilization, a shared love of poetry, architecture, and food that takes longer to prepare than Trump's attention span. The only thing Iran and Italy have ever fought over is who invented ice cream. Faloodeh came first. Gelato came louder. We've been in a 'cold' war over this for 2,000 years," the Iranian Embassy in Ghana posted.
Earlier, Meloni called Trump’s attack on the Pope "unacceptable", marking a rare and direct criticism from a leader often seen as close to Washington.
Trump had triggered outrage by calling the Pope "terrible" and sharing an AI-generated image portraying himself in a Christ-like form, drawing backlash from political and religious groups.
Meloni stressed that "it is right and normal for him to call for peace and to condemn every form of war", highlighting the Pope’s role as a moral voice during global tensions.
The episode reflects wider discomfort in Europe over Trump’s rhetoric, particularly in Italy, where the Pope holds strong cultural and spiritual importance.
Against this backdrop, Iran’s Ghana mission used humour and sarcasm to join the conversation, reflecting a broader shift in its online diplomatic style.
Iranian missions have recently adopted a more informal and meme-driven tone on social media, blending geopolitics with humour and pop culture.
A recent example came from Iran’s consulate in Mumbai, which shared a post on the Israel–Palestine issue with an Indian touch, ending with the Hindi line, "Aur bhai, yahan gyaan bhi milta hai aur swag bhi".
In another post, the consulate used a popular Bollywood dialogue — "Abhi toh sirf trailer hai, picture abhi baaki hai" — while referring to Iran’s naval strength.
These developments come amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, including a US naval blockade targeting Iranian shipping routes near the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies.