Iraqi TikTok star Om Fahad shot dead outside her home in Baghdad: All you need to know
Iraqi TikTok star Om Fahad was shot dead in a late-night attack outside her home in Baghdad. CCTV footage shows an unidentified assailant approaching her vehicle and shooting her. Reports suggest she may have been assassinated by Iranian militias. Authorities are investigating the incident.
Iraqi TikTok star Om Fahad was shot dead in a late-night attack outside her home in eastern Baghdad's Zoyouna district. As per Al Jazeera report, the viral creator of Tiktok was shot down by an unidentified assailant. The CCTV footage which captured the incident is being circulated on social media platform X. The video showed a person on a motorcycle, wearing dark clothing and a helmet who got off his bike and approached toward the black SUV. The individual then oepned the door and shot Om Fahad, who was seated inside the vehicle.