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IRCTC Vandarshan: Ticket price, locations, route, timings, meals and five-day safari schedule and more

The IRCTC Vandarshan package combines visits to Tadoba-Andhari and Bor tiger reserves with train travel, accommodation and shared safaris. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published22 Oct 2026, 11:19 AM IST
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IRCTC Vandarshan: Ticket price, locations, route, timings, meals and five-day safari schedule and more
IRCTC Vandarshan: Ticket price, locations, route, timings, meals and five-day safari schedule and more(Pexels)
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IRCTC’s Vandarshan package offers a five-day wildlife trip from Mumbai, with prices starting at 29,500. The Tadoba and Bor tour combines train travel, hotel stays, road transfers and shared safaris. Departures are scheduled every Thursday, with travellers returning to Mumbai on Monday morning.

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The package lasts four nights and five days. Bookings are available through IRCTC Tourism under package code WMR193. Each departure has six places in 3AC and six in 2AC. IRCTC lists these options as Comfort and Deluxe, respectively.

The advertised starting price covers the tour package. It is not simply a standalone train ticket fare.

Also Read | Wild elephant calf rescued by Forest officials in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

The route runs from Mumbai, passes through Wardha and Chandrapur, and returns via Wardha to Mumbai. Travellers visit Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Bor Tiger Reserve. Accommodation is provided in three-star hotels or resorts at Tadoba and Wardha.

The onward journey uses Vidarbha Express, train number 12105. It leaves Mumbai CSMT at 7.05 PM on Thursday. Listed boarding points include Dadar Central, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road and Manmad Junction.

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Dadar’s departure is 7.20 PM, followed by Thane at 7.45 PM. Kalyan’s departure is 8.07 PM while Nashik Road’s is 10.25 PM. Manmad’s departure is 11.25 PM.

IRCTC’s train table lists arrival at Wardha Junction at 7.12 AM. However, its daily itinerary mentions getting off at 8 AM. Travellers should confirm this difference before departure.

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On Friday, guests travel from Wardha station to their Tadoba hotel or resort. Lunch is followed by leisure time and a jungle safari. Dinner and an overnight stay follow at Moharli.

Saturday begins with breakfast, check-out, and travel towards Wardha. After hotel check-in and lunch, guests take an afternoon safari through Bordharan Gate. Dinner and the overnight stay are arranged in Wardha.

Sunday’s programme starts at 5 AM with another Bordharan safari and packed breakfast. Guests then return, freshen up and check out. Visits to Sevagram Ashram or Magan Sangrahalay follow, subject to available time.

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The return Vidarbha Express, train number 12106, leaves Wardha at 6.10 PM on Sunday. It reaches Mumbai CSMT at 7 AM on Monday. Return stops include Manmad, Nashik Road, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar Central.

Also Read | Pregnant elephant dies due to mating shock in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

Meals

The package includes two breakfasts, two lunches and two dinners. Meals during train journeys are excluded. Sunday’s lunch must also be paid for separately.

Shared safari vehicles, travel insurance and GST are included. Entry tickets, room service, tips and personal expenses are excluded.

Hotel check-in is listed at 1 PM. IRCTC says schedules may change because of operational issues or local conditions.

About the Author

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More

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