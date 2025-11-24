Is 3I/ATLAS spinning? Viral video sparks fresh curiosity as netizens say ‘never seen anything like this’

Fresh images and videos of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS have fuelled widespread speculation on social media, with many users asking whether the comet is “spinning”. New visuals circulated by Ray’s Astrophotography, NASA updates shared online, ESA observations, JUICE mission tracking notes, and multiple amateur posts have revived public interest in the rare visitor from beyond the solar system. Although claims about rotating motion, dust rings, “detached shells”, or changing coma structures have gone viral, none of these observations has been verified by scientific authorities.

Several posts suggested that recent footage showed a rotational pattern around the comet, prompting a wave of questions from space enthusiasts. These suggestions remain unconfirmed, but they have contributed to growing curiosity about 3I/ATLAS, which is currently passing through the solar system for the first—and only—time.

One viral post compared the supposed motion to images once captured by the ESA ExoMars Orbiter, implying that this could prove 3I/ATLAS is not a comet, and credited the visuals to Diego San Araujo. No agency has supported this claim.

Another user stated that Ray’s Astrophotography had shared a video at 9 pm EST showing similar details, adding that NASA plans to release updated images during a live event at 3 pm EST on Wednesday. The post said 3I/ATLAS is “spinning”, but again, there is no scientific confirmation.

A third online claim said that stacked images created an impression of several objects circling a central point. It suggested that jets of dust, fluctuating coma patterns and internal movement could produce such an effect. These explanations also remain unproven.

Other users pointed to “five perfect dust rings” around the comet’s nucleus, describing them as “detached shells”. This, too, is unverified.

3I/ATLAS: What we know about the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was first identified on 1 July 2025 by NASA’s ATLAS survey telescope in Rio Hurtado, Chile. NASA later confirmed its interstellar origin, tracing its path back to a region well beyond the solar system. It is only the third interstellar object ever detected in our neighbourhood, following 1I/ʻOumuamua in 2017 and 2I/Borisov in 2019.

The “I” in its name signifies “interstellar”, and its hyperbolic trajectory confirms it will not return once it exits the solar system.

Path, speed and visibility NASA has confirmed that 3I/ATLAS poses no threat to Earth. Travelling at more than 210,000 km/h, the comet is far too fast for the Sun’s gravity to capture. After reaching its closest point to the Sun on October 30, 2025, it shifted back into the pre-dawn sky and is now visible low in the eastern horizon. A medium-sized telescope is required, as it cannot be seen with the naked eye.

The comet was previously around 1.8 astronomical units from Earth’s orbit and will remain visible during early-morning hours through November and December.

Why this interstellar visitor matters Early analysis suggests that 3I/ATLAS may contain significant quantities of carbon dioxide, making it similar to icy bodies formed in extremely cold regions around distant stars. This gives astronomers a rare opportunity to study material from another planetary system.

The comet made its closest planetary approach when it passed Mars at a distance of about 29 million kilometres on October 2-3.

How to observe 3I/ATLAS Those hoping to view the comet will need a telescope with an aperture of at least 8 inches. It will remain visible throughout mid- and late November in the morning sky.

ESA’s JUICE spacecraft is scheduled to observe the comet from 2 to 25 November, with data expected to arrive in 2026.