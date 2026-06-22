Is ‘ ₹40 LPA’ is enough to survive Bengaluru? Internet replies to viral question

As the cost of living continues to rise in India's major cities, a question about life in Bengaluru has struck a chord with social media users.

An X user named Shashi Sachan recently asked whether a salary package of ₹40 lakh per annum is still sufficient to enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in the city, or whether increasing expenses have made even that figure feel average.

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The post quickly gained attention, drawing responses from professionals, families and long-time residents who shared their experiences of living and working in Bengaluru.

The Question That Started The Debate The user posed a simple but widely relatable question.

“Is a salary package of ₹40 LPA good enough to live comfortably in Bangalore? Or has the city become so expensive that even ₹40 LPA feels average now? If not, what do you think is the ideal annual package for a comfortable lifestyle in Bangalore today? ₹20 LPA? ₹40 LPA? ₹60 LPA? ₹1 crore+? Curious to hear real experiences from people living there.”

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The post resonated with many as conversations around housing costs, school fees, traffic, transportation and lifestyle spending continue to shape perceptions of Bengaluru's affordability.

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Real Estate Emerges As A Major Concern Several users pointed to housing as one of the biggest contributors to rising expenses in the city.

One user wrote, "Bangalore real estate has been the real killer rather than any other expense head."

The comment echoed a sentiment frequently raised by residents who have seen rents and property prices climb sharply in recent years.

Others argued that expenses can add up quickly, especially for families with children.

' ₹ 40 LPA Is Much Below Average Now' One user broke down what they believed to be the typical expenses faced by a family.

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"40 Is much below average now a days...10 Tax, 5-6 Lac Kids schooling, 5 Lac Food/House expenses, 6 Lac rent in below average flat. 5 Lac Travel, Holiday etc. Total = 32 L is what a common man is spending nowadays."

The comment suggested that after taxes and major household expenses, even a relatively high salary package may not leave much room for savings depending on lifestyle choices.

Not Everyone Agrees However, not everyone shared the view that ₹40 lakh per annum is insufficient.

A user argued that a much lower salary could still support a comfortable life.

“15 LPA is good enough. Only the elite club gets more than that. All blue colored and service jobs won't pay that much but they all are living happy with 50k, 1l salary per month!!”

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The response highlighted how perceptions of financial comfort can vary significantly based on expectations and spending habits.

Family Size Makes A Difference Several users suggested that there is no single answer to the question.

One user summed it up by writing, "Depends. 2 children and zero inheritance? 40 LPA is subsistence."

Another user offered a breakdown based on household size:

"20 LPA for single.

40 LPA for a couple.

60 LPA for a family of 3.

1 CR for a family of 4.

Posting it from my Bangalore rental house."

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

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