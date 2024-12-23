Aritzia’s flagship store in Manhattan’s 5th Avenue has sparked a viral debate with its animated window display featuring mannequins doing the so-called “Trump Dance”. The quirky display, located near Trump Tower, has garnered a variety of reactions on social media, with some praising the clever marketing, with some others calling it both contagious and bold.
One user, Chris from Florida, visiting New York with his family, couldn’t contain his excitement. He remarked, “The Trump dance is more contagious than the flu. People walking by are joining in. You just have to love it!”
Another user shared appreciation for the store’s nod to the viral campaign trail moves. "This is incredibly smart advertising. Aritzia knows how to capture attention and have a little fun with it," the user said.
Another comment questioned whether the display was an intentional tribute or simply a coincidence. “Is it a clever marketing move or an unintentional nod to the prez-elect?” asked one social media user, pointing out the timing and location of the store’s 5th Avenue setting, right near Trump Tower.
Some users were visibly delighted, saying the display brought joy to passersby. “The Trump dance that’s sweeping the USA and making people happy!” one user wrote, celebrating the lightheartedness of the display. This sentiment was echoed by another user, who said, “It’s great to see something fun and positive, especially in NYC!”
One comment praised Aritzia’s boldness: "5th Avenue is Trump’s turf, and they’re making a bold statement. This is a tribute to the energy of the president-elect," the user said, expressing admiration for the store's choice of location and timing.
Social media has also seen reactions from people who participated in mimicking the dance. “Even in NYC, people walking down the street are joining in! The Trump dance is infectious,” one user said, showing that the movement has reached beyond the store window.
